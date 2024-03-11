Ben-Gvir rejects cooperation with Turkey over detained citizens





Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has reportedly rejected a request from Turkey for information on two Turkish citizens imprisoned in “Israel.”

Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on September 10, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images) Israeli media reported Monday that Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir rejected a request from Turkey for information on two Turkish citizens imprisoned in “Israel.” Ben-Gvir responded to the Turkish request, according to Israeli media, by saying: “If Turkey wants information or visits for the detainees, let it put pressure on Hamas to allow us to meet the captives . » The extremist Israeli minister has already strongly criticized relations with Turkey and the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On January 15, he said: “Turkey is acting towards Israeli players and towards everything that smells of Israeliism, with Nazism. » “Erdogan is a real Nazi,” he added. He also called for a boycott of Turkish products and urged Israeli settlers not to travel to Turkey for any reason. It comes shortly after Turkish authorities arrested seven people, including a former official working as a private detective, on suspicion of providing information to Israel's Mossad intelligence service. The detained detective allegedly collected intelligence on Middle Eastern entities in Turkey, employing tactics such as placing tracking devices and surveillance, according to the MIT intelligence agency. A video released by the Interior Ministry shows police raiding residences in Istanbul, confiscating firearms, bags of drugs and electronic devices. “We will never allow espionage activities to be carried out within the borders of our country. We will arrest them one by one and bring them to justice,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a message on x. The Turkish detective underwent training with the Mossad in Belgrade, Serbia, and received cryptocurrency payments, which were not recorded in official documents, according to MIT. Dive Deeper Following the launch of the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, Tel Aviv declared that all leaders of Hamas resistance movements across the world had become targets for assassination, including those residing in Turkey, in Lebanon and Qatar. In response to public threats, Ankara warned the occupying entity of “serious consequences” if it attempted to target Hamas officials. In February, seven people suspected of spying for the Israeli Mossad were arrested on Friday by Turkish security, the official agency said. Anadolu the news agency reported. In January, Turkish police arrested 34 people suspected of spying for “Israel”, who were later also accused of planning and “pursuing, assaulting and kidnapping” foreign citizens living in the country, notably members of the Palestinian Resistance. At the time, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said most of those detained were accused of having committed “political or military espionage” on behalf of the Mossad. Read more: All ties with 'Israel' must be severed: Ankara's Raisi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/ben-gvir-rejects-cooperation-with-turkey-regarding-detained The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos