CM Gandapur calls for judicial commission to probe encryption issue – Pakistan





PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to order the formation of a judicial commission to probe the encryption case for revealing material involved in a conspiracy against the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was speaking at a rally organized by the PTI against what he called mandate theft in the February 8 general elections. The protesters also demanded the release of their incarcerated leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The rally participants demanded tough action against bureaucrats, who served as District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) during the general elections. They also demanded action against the police for illegally arresting PTI workers and leaders during the elections.

The accused PTI workers chanted slogans against the DRO and RO.

Protesting PTI workers demand immediate release of Imran

Chief Minister Gandapur said that Imran Khan was imprisoned illegally as he had legally accepted gifts from Toshakhana. He alleged that President Asif Ali Zardari and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz illegally took gifts from Toshakhana.

He demanded immediate release of Imran Khan. He said that all efforts were made to eliminate PTI from the political landscape, but the party re-emerged with greater force with the support of the people. The authorities illegally put Imran Khan behind bars, tore down our party symbol, did not allow us to conduct election campaign and arrested our workers and leaders, but people did not lose heart and voted for the PTI by an overwhelming majority, he added.

The chief minister asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the results of the general elections as per the vote count mentioned in Form 45 and return the mandate to the winning party. Pakistan has never seen such rigged elections in its history, he claimed.

He said the Chief Election Commissioner should be tried under Article 6 for repeated violation of the Constitution as he failed to conduct the elections on time, rigged the polls and deprived the PTI of reserved seats.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Faisal Javed said that the entire nation demanded the immediate release of Imran Khan. Today I am attending the first public rally of my political career without Imran Khan. So far, I have attended more than 2,000 rallies where my leader Imran Khan addressed, he added.

He said the PTI won the elections with a two-thirds majority but the returning officers snatched the historic victory from it.

PTI leaders and MPs Sher Ali Arbab, Asif Khan and Shandana Gulzar along with provincial ministers including Meena Khan Afridi also addressed the rally.

PTI workers from different parts of Peshawar and adjoining districts including Charsadda, Nowshera and Khyber attended the rally.

In Shangla, PTI workers blocked the Karakoram Highway on Sunday over alleged fraud in the general elections.

They also demanded a judicial inquiry into the killing of two PTI workers on February 9. They alleged that the district administration and police were responsible for the tragedy. Twelve workers were also injured in the incident.

PTI Bisham tehsil president Sadeedur Rehman, Alpuri president Waqar Ahmad Khan, Gul Hamrooz, Ikram Shah, Habibur Rehman, Islamzada, Ajmal Khan, Raja Sharafat Khan and others addressed the gathering at Bisham.

They alleged that the district administration and the ECP had altered Form 45 as in the original forms, PTI-backed National Assembly candidate Saeed Fareen had won the seat by 11,000 margin.

Our two innocent activists were killed on the orders of Amir Muqam and the establishment. I was illegally detained on the night of February 8 when I requested the returning officer not to change the results, said Sadeedur Rehman.

He claimed that their candidates also won PK-30 and PK-28, but the law enforcement and DRO snatched the two provincial assembly seats from them. He said their party activists had high expectations from the courts. We believe the courts will return the seats to the real winners, he added.

Waqar Ahmad Khan alleged that the police were responsible for the killing of two PTI workers as they opened indiscriminate firing on peaceful protesters in Alpuri.

He wonders why the district police officer was transferred from Shangla without investigation.

The Karakoram highway remained blocked for four hours. Heavy contingents of police were deployed at the site of the protest rally.

A rally was also held at Tehsil headquarters in Puran. PTI leaders, Puran tehsil president Abdul Maula, Rahmanullah and others addressed the gathering. They demanded the provincial government to order a judicial inquiry into the February 9 Shngla tragedy and provide justice to the families of the two slain PTI workers, Mohsin and Hassan.

Published in Dawn, March 11, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/amp/1820706 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

