RI secretly saves big power, Jokowi leaks







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesia has a great economic strength that needs to be maximized, this strength being micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs. This was revealed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the BIS 2024 Microfinance Forum. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Jokowi said that currently, MSMEs contribute about 61 percent of Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP). This sector, he said, also absorbs up to 97% of the workforce. “These are the strengths of small businesses that I mentioned at the beginning, contributing 61% to our economic GDP, absorbing 97% of employment from our workforce,” Jokowi said at the BIS Microfinance Forum 2024, quoted Monday (11/3/2024). ). Three dollars, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani also revealed that MSMEs play an important role in the Indonesian economy. He said the contribution of this sector to Indonesia's economy was very dominant compared to other ASEAN countries, even G20 member countries. “MSMEs contribute 61% to GDP, which is much more than ASEAN and G20 countries,” Sri Mulyani said at the same event. He appreciated the measures taken by the BIS to facilitate access to capital for MSMEs. However, he also highlighted the low share of bank credit for MSMEs, around 20%. Sri Mulyani said financing and insurance were key factors in the development of this small business. He said there was a need for problem mapping to find out the obstacles faced by MSMEs in moving up a grade. “Is it too small, too expensive, too heavy a burden for banks to finance MSMEs,” he said. He said efforts to map the problem must be accompanied by addressing other fundamental issues facing MSMEs. According to him, the problems to be resolved are those of human resources, economic models and political instruments. On the other hand, President Director of PT BRI Sunarso believes that MSMEs will become the driving force of the Indonesian economy. He said the rise of MSMEs was the driving force behind Indonesia's success in transitioning from a low-income to a middle-income country. “Various studies show that we can evolve into a high-income country with economic growth of 6%. There are already statistical models, it turns out that the drivers of growth are influenced by the MSME-driven economy,” Sunarso said. He believes that inclusive financing will be a determining factor in the future development of MSMEs. According to him, with financial inclusion, Indonesia's economic growth will be felt more evenly. “This is the context of our theme of inclusive growth, the key words are growth and equality. Community participation through inclusion,” he said. Sunarso said inclusiveness could be achieved by providing banking services to the community. “Thank you, Mr. President, for granting authorization to Ultra Micro Holding. As a result, Ultra Micro Holding has processed 44 million MSME credit customers.” he concluded. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Airlangga refuses Sri Mulyani to resign from Jokowi's cabinet (fabulous/fabulous)



