Pa.s TikTok billionaire Donald Trump and the 2024 president's sale





It's the film scene that launched a million journalism careers. Remember that moment in 1976's All The Presidents Men, where actor Hal Holbrook, playing mysterious Watergate source Deep Throat, meets Robert Redford's Bob Woodward in a dark DC-area parking lot and tell him what has since become the mantra of political reporting?

Follow the money.

Nearly half a century later, as democracy dies in broad daylight under the sun, the next generation of Woodwards and Carl Bernsteins need not pay $30 to park in a shady downtown lot. city ​​and track down the counterparts behind the scenes. The sale of the 2024 president takes place under the blinding Florida sun, in the context of dubious operations that are published on Elon Musks X or on the ironic alert TikTok for the whole world to see.

Last week, the 45th president, who is now the Republican Party's presumptive nominee to become the 47th, Donald Trump, surprised political observers, those who aren't paying attention, anyway, with a stunning about-face on a hot-button question before Congress: whether to impose restrictions that could effectively ban the wildly popular app TikTok, apparently because its ownership by Chinese company ByteDance poses a national security risk.

When he was president, Trump not only supported but attempted to implement such a crackdown on TikTok, but the decision was overturned by federal courts as an overreach of White House power. Five years later, a bill before Congress that would deactivate the app 165 days after the president's signature if ByteDance fails to divest its ownership is on track to pass with broad bipartisan support or at least before the he man who transformed his political party into an authoritarian sect has suddenly changed course.

If you got rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck, it would be Trump. Speak up because billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will double his revenue, the candidate said on his own social media site, Truth Social. I don't want Facebook, which cheated in the last elections, to do better. They are real enemies of the people!

Whoa, what happened here? Trump's concerns about Facebook's profit margins, which, for anyone who has forgotten the name Cambridge Analytica, helped elect Trump in 2016, are as real as tears in Katie Britt's kitchen.

Instead, follow the money.

Just six days before Trump put on his flip-flops and posted on Truth Social, he staged a very public get-together with the richest man in Pennsylvania and one of the richest men in the world, Jeff Yass. A money manager based in the western suburbs of Philadelphia, Yass is worth about $28 billion, much of which comes from his personal stake in his firm, Susquehanna Investment Group's, large investment in TikTok owner ByteDance.

Yass is also the largest campaign donor in the United States, investing politically in everything from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to the Texas legislature. But his main vehicle has been a leveraged takeover of the conservative Club for Growth, to which he has given at least $61 million since 2010, including $10 million in July. Under Yass' growing influence, the Club for Growths' agenda until recently included a) supporting pro-TikTok lawmakers (surprise, surprise!) and b) joining other super-rich conservatives to seek an alternative to Trump.

The case of failed Republican White House hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is a sort of John the Baptist conversion story here. Like Trump, Ramaswamy was one of TikTok's fiercest critics, calling the addictive app digital fentanyl. Yass then donated a whopping $4.9 million to keep Ramaswamy's now-failed campaign afloat. After that, Ramaswamy joined TikTok and became its strongest advocate within the Republican Party at least before last week.

On March 1, when Trump surprisingly appeared at a Club for Growth retreat in his adopted hometown of Palm Beach, he was already on the verge of winning the Republican Party nomination. Yass, whose trading career began with poker games in a college dorm room and who knows when to fold them, had invited Trump, who in return had warm words for his host. Quid (support for TikTok), meet quo (massive war chest funded by the Club for Growths).

The weird thing about writing this article is that I actually agree with Trump (!!) that this is a terrible piece of legislation that needs to die, albeit for reasons totally different. I side with the ACLU and other civil liberties advocates who believe there are better ways (like the long-standing restrictions on all websites preventing the sale of your personal data) to address the issues of security without this clear attack on the First Amendment being a slippery slope that will be abused beyond recognition if media-hating Trump returns to the White House. I also wonder how many lawmakers are more offended by what is said on TikTok, such as telling the truth about the ongoing massacre of women and children in Gaza, than by the threat of Chinese spying. I'm also beyond upset at President Joe Biden for supporting the bill, not only because of his bad policy, but also because he could lose to Trump's authoritarian nightmare if voters under 30 watched TikTok disappear from their screens this fall.

These questions are critical, but not as urgent as the real crisis that can be described, with apologies to the late Inquirer reporter Joe McGinniss, of The Selling of the President 2024. Simply put, the so-called billionaire Trump faces a cash flow crisis, both political and political. and personal, and therefore a need for emoluments that the Founders could never have foreseen. Like the narrator of Bruce Springsteen's classic Johnny 99, Trump owes debts that no honest man could pay.

Trump's campaign and legal dollar needs are shrinking faster than the escalator at Trump Tower. Despite his incessant calls for small cash donations, Trump's campaign finished January far behind the Biden team in terms of cash, with $30 million to Biden's $56 million. The Trump campaign and its network of so-called super PACs might be in a better position if the candidate's indictment on 91 counts had not created the need to spend at least $50 million, and more, in legal fees instead of street signs or television commercials. Of course, Trump is also losing his civil cases, which required him to personally go out of his way to pay $91.6 million to tried rape victim E. Jean Carroll and at least $450 million for his recent verdict of financial fraud in New York.

So the personal and political aspects are turned upside down as Trump increasingly spends his days among the world's richest people and multinational corporations, hat in hand. The first example of how this could prove problematic came Friday when Trump faced a deadline to come up with $91.6 million as he appealed Carroll's verdict by posting a bond he had obtained from Chubb Insurance. Trump probably provided guarantees and paid them a 1-3% fee.

Chubb is a global power with political interests all over the world. At the time of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the company was a major insurer of the Vladimir Putin regime's oil and gas infrastructure, including the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The company's current relationship with Russia is unclear, but neither are the details of his deal with Trump. The only thing that's clear is that Chubb would have a happy customer in the Oval Office if Trump wins in November.

Trump has met with other billionaires as he pitches stocks in his potential presidency, such as a Silicon Valley startup marketing its IPO, including the richest man on the planet, Elon Musk. Two days after his evening at the Club for Growth, Trump hosted the electric car guru at Mar-a-Lago for a private meeting, which was later leaked to the New York Times. What a tangled web. Musk overpaid $44 billion to buy Twitter and rebrand it as X, and so he also opposes the TikTok bill. But he is also a major government contractor through his companies such as SpaceX. He’s already echoing Trump’s xenophobic rants on immigration. What else is he willing to do for Trump? And vice versa.

A presidency for sale to the highest bidder was the Founders' nightmare, and the reason they wrote the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. Like so many other violations of the law, Trump normalized these violations during his first and hopefully last term, when his companies raked in at least $7.8 million from at least 20 foreign countries , mostly (wait for it) from China. But this is not normal, and we should cry bloody murder, especially as we approach a second act that would be much worse. Certainly big money has put democracy on life support in the 14 years since the Citizens United decision. But Trump's emoluments threaten to put an end to this policy.

Will Trump's billionaire complacency shape his potential policies as president? The TikTok flip just showed you that this is already happening. It's starting to sound like Springsteen's desperate Johnny 99, so named because of the nearly century-long prison sentence he faced, was nothing compared to the tragedy to come in Donny 91.

