Veterans Simmons and Khan destroy Clarke Road in big Central Sports win

A whirlwind 173 from former West Indies opener Lendl Simmons helped propel Central Sports to an emphatic ten-wicket victory over Clarke Road United on Sunday, in the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) National League Premiership, at Invaders Recreation Ground, Felicity.

Resuming the second day with 305 for six, responding to Clarke Road's miserly first innings total of 150, Simmons, who cracked a century on the first day, continued from where he left off.

The 39-year-old hit 11 fours and seven sixes in an all-out assault on the Clarke Road bowlers that lasted 158 balls.

Terrance Hinds (70), Mikkel Govia (57) and Kjorn Ottley (52) were also among the scores, but it was Simmons' strike that took the game away at Clarke Road. By the time Simmons was finally fired from Ahkeel Mollon, Central Sports already had 427 points on the board and decided to declare with a 277 point lead.

Clarke Road gave a better account of himself with the bat in the second innings, posting 303 in total. Mark Deyal led with 126 while Shatrughan Rambaran added 74. However, their innings was undermined by TT veteran Imran Khan, 39, who snatched six for 61.

Needing just 26 points to win, Clarke Road cruised to victory without any problems.

At the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, ace spinner Sunil Narine grabbed six wickets to help the hosts snatch the first innings points, by one run, against a struggling Merry Boys.

Resuming 153 for three, in response to Queen's Park's 238 on the first day, Merry Boys got half-centuries from Darron Cruickshank (74) and Samuel Felix (55), but no other batsman raised his hand that day – there. Narine (6/63) and Bryan Charles (3/48) dashed Merry Boys' hopes by ending their innings with 237.

Queen's Park closed play on 256 for five with Jyd Goolie (74 not out), Dexter Sween (52 not out) and Isaiah Rajah (50) securing the draw.

Summary scores: CLARKE ROAD UNITED 150 (Cleveon Kalawan 57, Alex Antoine 8/51) and 303 (Mark Deyal 126, Shatrughan Rambaran 74, Imran Khan 6/61) against CENTRAL SPORTS 427/7 (Lendl Simmons 173, Terrance Hinds 70, Mikkel Govia 57, Kjorn Ottley 52, Kalawan 4/91, Ahkeel Mollon 2/72) and 27/0.

QUEEN'S PARK 238 (Joshua Da Silva 54, Sunil Narine 50) and 256/5 (Jyd Goolie 74 not out, Dexter Sween 52 not out, Isaiah Rajah 50) vs MERRY BOYS 237 (Darron Cruickshank 74, Samuel Felix 55, Narine 6/ 63, Bryan Charles 3/48).

POWERGEN PENAL SC 241 (Kashtri Singh 3/44) and 169/6 (Mbeki Joseph 65, Derone Davis 3/26) against MARCHIN PATRIOTS 262/7 (Evin Lewis 51, Kirstan Kallicharan 50 not out, Kavesh Kantasingh 3/56).

