PM Modi's approaches to Vladimir Putin helped avert possible nuclear attack on Ukraine in 2022: report

Outreach efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some other countries to Russian President Vladimir Putin helped prevent a “potential nuclear attack” on Ukraine in 2022, news agency ANI said on Sunday citing a report from CNN.

The report said two senior officials told CNN that in late 2022, the United States began “rigorously preparing” for a possible nuclear strike by Moscow against Kiev, with the Biden administration concerned that Russia could use a nuclear weapon tactically or on the battlefield.

The report further states that fears over Russia's move began in late 2022, when Ukrainian forces were advancing toward Russian-occupied Kherson in the south, the city that was Russia's largest capture since the invasion. As Ukrainian forces advanced, entire Russian units were at risk of being surrounded.

At the same time, Moscow reportedly claimed that Ukraine could use the dirty bomb.

The CNN report indicates that the view within the US administration is that such a catastrophic loss in Kherson could be a “potential trigger” for the use of nuclear weapons and that the so-called dirty bomb allegations could be intended to cover a Russian nuclear attack.

Amid these fears, the United States sought help from non-allied countries, including India, to discourage Russia from embarking on such an attack.

“One of the things we did was to not only send them a direct message, but also to strongly encourage, to put pressure on, to encourage other countries, to which they could be more attentive, to make the same thing,” ANI quoted a senior administration official as saying in the CNN report. .

U.S. officials say outreach and public statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others helped avert a crisis.

“I think we think that showing the international community the concerns about this, particularly the concerns of key countries about Russia and the Global South, was also a useful and persuasive factor and showed them what the cost of all this,” CNN quoted him as saying. as a senior administration official said.

“I think the fact that we know that India, China and others had a say may have had some effect on their thinking,” the senior administration official added . “I can’t demonstrate it positively, but I think that’s our assessment.”

It is important to note that New Delhi has consistently condemned the killings of civilians and called for a peaceful resolution to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Interestingly, it was in September 2022 that, in an important statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Putin that “this is not the era of war”, on the sidelines of the UN summit. SCO in Uzbekistan last year.

“We will certainly have the opportunity to discuss how we can move forward on the path to peace in the coming days, I will also have the opportunity to understand your point of view,” he said.

Published: March 10, 2024, 8:50 PM IST

