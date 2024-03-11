Boris Johnson unofficially traveled to Venezuela to meet with President Nicolas Maduro, then traveled to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky.





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unofficially visited Venezuela in February to meet with that country's President Nicolas Maduro, after which he traveled to Kiev for another unofficial meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Sunday edition of The Sunday publication. Times, cited by Agerpres. Boris Johnson, who served as prime minister from July 2019 to September 2022, used a private plane for this trip, and before arriving in Venezuela, he vacationed with his family in the Dominican Republic, where he stayed in a villa belonging to a distant Canadian. parents. He stayed less than 24 hours in Venezuela, where he met with President Maduro somewhere near the capital Caracas. Then, Boris Johnson traveled to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the anniversary of the Russian invasion. According to the Sunday Times, the former Conservative prime minister made the trips alone, but informed the Foreign Office in London, led by his party colleague and also former prime minister, David Cameron. “Boris Johnson met with representatives of the Venezuelan government, with the active support of the Foreign Office and with the knowledge of the Foreign Secretary, to highlight the need for Venezuela to adopt a genuine democratic process,” the spokesperson said. words of the former Prime Minister. told the cited publication – the minister. “He has repeatedly made clear that there can be no normalization of relations until Venezuela fully embraces democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors. He also presented to the Venezuelan government the arguments in favor of a Ukrainian victory” in the war with Russia, indicated the same spokesperson. According to the Sunday Times, one of the main objectives of this visit by Boris Johnson, a politician close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was probably to intervene in favor of Kiev, in a context of fear that Venezuela could offer its support to Russia, including military, in the war with Ukraine. The same publication also notes that Johnson and Maduro also discussed the presidential elections that will take place this year in Venezuela and the need to reduce tensions between that country and the former British colony of Guyana, with which Venezuela has a territorial dispute . A Foreign Office spokesperson said at the time that “this was a private visit, but Boris Johnson texted the Foreign Secretary while he was en route.” “As it was not an official meeting, no authorization was required and was not requested” from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the trip was not financed by public funds, added the spokesperson.

