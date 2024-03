Turkey's economic overhaul merits Fitch upgrade amid policy shift

Turkey celebrated a milestone on Saturday as Fitch raised its credit rating, welcoming the country's shift towards orthodox economic policies. Fitch's decision to raise Turkey's credit rating from B to B+, with a positive outlook, reflects growing confidence in the effectiveness of economic reforms initiated by the government since June 2023. According to reports, this indicates that Turkey's tighter monetary policies to curb inflationary pressures and strengthening macroeconomic stability have proven effective. Government welcomes policy change According to a report by Daily Sabah, senior Turkish officials hailed the success of the country's policy overhaul, which paved the way for Fitch's credit rating upgrade. Vice President Cevdet Ylmaz and Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Imek attributed the positive revision to the government's far-sighted economic program. They expressed optimism for further improvements in the near future, highlighting the effectiveness of Turkey's proactive approach to economic management. Implications for the economic outlook This upward revision signals a favorable outlook for Turkey's economic trajectory, with analysts expecting sustained improvements in macroeconomic indicators. Fitch's positive outlook reflects expectations of a significant decline in inflation and a continued reduction in external vulnerabilities. Turkey's adherence to international standards and rules-based policies has been recognized as instrumental in fostering economic stability and gaining investor confidence. Focus on monetary policy and reserves Following Fitch's decision to revise Turkey's rating outlook from negative to stable on September 9, the central bank implemented significant monetary policy adjustments. According to Bloomberg, this included an increase in the policy rate by 2,000 basis points to 45 percent and the introduction of additional measures aimed at combating inflation, which has soared to almost 70 percent. As of March 1, the central bank's gross foreign exchange reserves increased to $80.5 billion, from $56.5 billion recorded at the end of May. This increase in reserves follows the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signaling a change in political direction. Increased demand for foreign currencies has strained reserves in recent weeks. Positive projections and reserve management Fitch's positive outlook extends beyond the immediate term, projecting a further increase in international reserves by the end of 2025. The agency anticipates a gradual improvement in external financing conditions and a reduction in current account deficits, strengthening Turkey's reserve coverage and overall economic resilience. The government's moves to phase out exchange-protected deposit schemes align with broader efforts to promote financial stability and reduce dependence on external support. (With inputs from Bloomberg)

