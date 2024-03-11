Narendra Modi | The poison of appeasement weakens with development: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Azamgarh





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the “poison of appeasement” is weakening as development grows. Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, earlier considered a family stronghold of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the Prime Minister once again addressed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's recent remark and said that 140 crore Indians constitute his family. Modi said Azamgarh, which was once considered backward, is today a shining star and writing a new chapter of development for the country. “Today the star of Azamgarh is shining. There was a time when there was an event in Delhi and other states joined in. Today the event is taking place in Azamgarh and thousands of people from different parts of the country are connecting with Azamgarh,” Modi said. Before his speech, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 34,700 crore in the state. The Prime Minister said that these projects should not be linked to elections and added that he had accelerated development works to realize the dream of a developed India by 2047. “I am running with speed and moving the country forward with speed to deliver on the promise of a developed India by 2047,” he said. Modi inaugurated Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot and Aligarh airports and a new terminal at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. The Prime Minister also inaugurated Maharaja Suhel Dev State University, Azamgarh, constructed at a cost of 108 cr. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of five major national highway projects worth Rs 11,500 cr. Over 5,342 km of roads constructed in 59 districts of UP under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna worth Rs 3,700 cr were also inaugurated by him. The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 railway projects across UP worth Rs 8,200 cr. He also inaugurated three sewage treatment projects constructed under Namami Ganga Yojna worth Rs 1,114 cr in Prayagraj, Etawah and Jaunpur districts of the state. The Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate the Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow, under which over 1,040 affordable apartments with modern infrastructure have been constructed. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

