Just dissolve a political party if it is easy to intervene





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Indonesian Political Settings Executive Director Adi Prayitno believes political parties should only be dissolved if they allow foreigners to easily intervene. Adi conveyed this when commenting on the issue that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who is a PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) cadre, will join the Golkar Party and become General Chairman (ketum). “We see that Pak Jokowi's face didn't really disappear, even though he followed a different path. But then he moved to Golkar and therefore became ketum. “Wow, for me it's complicated d 'imagine politics in this country,' Adi said in the dialogue Greet Indonesia Morning Kompas TVMonday (3/11/2024). “If possible, just dissolve political parties. If that's the case, it's easy to intervene and enter inelegantly.” Also read: PDIP: Jokowi needs Golkar as a vehicle to exist in power Adi believes that the issue of President Jokowi's membership and general presidency of the Golkar Party is something that has the potential to happen if the national meeting (munas) of the party with the banyan tree symbol is held before October 2024. Because according to him, Jokowi needs a vehicle or a political party to stay in power. “Even if Jokowi does not become president, his political influence and power will continue to be heard and may even influence the government's policy decisions in the next 5 years. “The only thing is that Jokowi is of course part of a big political party, the answer is Golkar, people link it there,” said Adi. Also read: Responding to the question of Jokowi's arrival in Golkar, Erwin Aksa discusses the rules and the merit system On the other hand, he believes that it is no longer possible for Jokowi and the PDIP to unite again due to the political decisions of the former DKI Jakarta Governor. “As for the PDIP, yes, I think it took a long time, because Jokowi's political decision, Jokowi's political position is diametrically different from that of the PDIP. “This is what I think people see why Pak Jokowi and the Golkar president is the only way to give Jokowi political power, strong political influence, just by becoming general president of a major party,” he said. explained Adi. “With the PSI, yes, I think it will soon be like if someone wears clothes, clothes that are too small would not necessarily pass through Parliament. Plus, Golkar currently has 16 percent of the vote. I think everything the world will be salivating to be part of it. Golkar.”

