Politics
I could vote Labor if they rebuild Europe's bridges, says Stanley Johnson
Stanley Johnson has suggested he would consider voting for Labor because of its stance on the European Union.
Mr Johnson, the father of Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, said he could support Sir Keir Starmers' party if it pledged to bring Britain back into the European Commission for Europe. Environment Agency (EEA), one of the organizations the UK left when it left the bloc. in 2020.
He warned that the Conservative Party would not be saved by a shift to the right and instead said his next vote would be determined by his positions on the environment and the EU.
Mr Johnson, a staunch Remain supporter who became a French national to maintain a link with Europe after Brexit, was asked whether Labour's stance on the EU might tempt him to vote for the party.
Asked if he would vote for Sir Keirs' party, he told GB News: Nothing would tempt me to vote Labour.
A coherent policy is needed
But to go further, he added: What would tempt me is a coherent policy aimed at rebuilding bridges with Europe.
It seems absolutely absurd to me that we are preparing to say, “Well, now we have to separate more and more.”
I think I would vote for any political party that, at this stage, says it wants to bring the UK back into the European Environment Agency. We were still there.
Asked if that meant he would vote for Labor if presented with such an offer, he replied: Well, I very well might. Maybe I'll tell you something.
He added: What is ultimately more important, a political party or an absolutely extremely important issue, which is the environment, that defines what you can do for generations to come? I would say it's more important.
Labor said it would seek a closer relationship with the EU, which would include a veterinary deal as well as a security and defense deal.
Brexit to review
The party has said it will seek to rewrite the existing Brexit deal when it comes up for review in 2025, with Sir Keir saying last year that date would provide an opportunity to secure a much better deal for the Kingdom -United.
At a summit in Canada in September, he said: Actually, we don't want to diverge, we don't want to lower standards, we don't want to destroy environmental standards, labor standards for people at work, food standards and everything else.
The Labor leader, however, insisted his party would not seek to bring the UK back into the EU if it wins power at the next election.
The party has not yet indicated whether it would consider returning to the EEA, one of the bloc's executive agencies that the UK left in 2020 when it left the EU.
Mr Johnson was also asked about reports of his sons' return to British politics, amid suggestions the ex-PM could be parachuted into a safe seat following the last-minute resignation of a Conservative MP or candidate.
Don't turn right
He told GB News: If my eldest son said to me, 'Listen Dad, I'm thinking of getting back into politics, would you support me?'
I'd say: Look, I'm going to make a pretty tough deal here, Boris. As far as my support goes, I'll only support you getting back into the political fray if you start really pushing again on environmental issues, which you've been pushing really hard on, and if you really say Listen, I might- being responsible for Brexit. , but now my job is to rebuild this bridge.
So those are two pretty strong points that I would make before voting again.
He added: I don't think the Conservative Party can be saved by a move to the right. The Conservative Party is going to be saved by someone who says, “Look, everything was fine. It was stable as it went along.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/03/10/i-vote-labour-if-rebuild-eu-bridges-says-stanley-johnson/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
