Pope Francis' comments on Ukraine spark furious reaction

Pope Francis' comments appearing to suggest that Ukraine should have “white flag courage” in its war against Russia have sparked waves of criticism, prompting the Vatican to quickly clarify the Catholic Church leader's remarks.

“I think the strongest is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people, has the courage of the white flag and negotiates,” François said in an interview recorded in February with RSI, a Swiss television channel. Part of the interview was published on Saturday and the interviewer used the term “white flag” in a question to the Catholic leader.

kyiv has repeatedly stated that it will not negotiate with Moscow and that it will not accept Russia holding territory recognized as Ukrainian by the international community. Late last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was “ready to host a peace summit in which Russia will also participate”, following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine's leader said he “sees no place for Russia” in peace talks, according to media reports.

Francis' comments come as aid from kyiv's biggest donor, the United States, remains uncertain and as Ukraine watches Russian advances at several points along the front line.

“Pope Francis, how about this instead: 'Putin should have the courage to withdraw his invading troops from Ukraine and abandon his genocidal imperial pursuits,'” wrote Julia Davis, a journalist who frequently covers the Russia and the war in Ukraine.

“It seems strange that the Pope does not call to defend Ukraine, does not condemn Russia as an aggressor who has killed tens of thousands of people, does not urge Putin to stop, but calls on Ukraine to lift the white flag.”, said Anton Gerashchenko, former adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

“What if the Pope used his influence to call on Putin to withdraw his forces from Ukraine?” added a US-based Republican group campaigning against former President Donald Trump.

“When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you must have the courage to negotiate,” the pope said in comments taken from the interview, translated by the official Saint-Pierre news agency. Seat.

“Negotiations are never capitulation,” he said later in the interview, without directly referring to Ukraine. “It’s the courage not to lead a country to suicide.”

Peace talks should be supported by “international powers”, the Vatican leader said.

Matteo Bruni, a Vatican spokesman, said Saturday that the pope was referring to “ceasefire and negotiation” when he adopted the term put forward by the interviewer. Francis used the image of a white flag “to indicate a cessation of hostilities, a truce concluded with the courage of negotiation,” Bruni said.

The pope has continually called for peace in Ukraine and presented himself as a potential mediator. But the Catholic leader has repeatedly faced criticism from Ukrainian voices since Moscow invaded the country in February 2022.

The Holy See has been contacted for comment by email.