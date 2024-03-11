the final assessment of JokoWidodo’s ten years of presidency – Marx21

Politics
the final assessment of JokoWidodo's ten years of presidency
Of Giulio Chinappi
And https://giuliochinappi.wordpress.com
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, is leaving office after ten years in which he achieved significant economic and infrastructural successes but was also criticized for corruption.
On February 14, general elections were held in Indonesia for the election of the new president and the renewal of the 580 seats that make up the House of Representatives. At the time of writing, the final results have not yet been made official, even if the victory of Prabowo Subianto, whose first term should begin on October 20, seems to be in little doubt.
What is certain is that on October 20 ten years of Joko Widodo's presidency will end, better known among his supporters as Jokowi, leader of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (Partai Demokrasi Indonesia Perjuangan, PDI-P), the political group whose point of reference is Indonesia's founding father, Sukarno, and the philosopher Pancasila thought. Prevented by the Constitution from seeking a third presidential term, Jokowi leaves behind the legacy of a country that has seen great economic progress and significant infrastructure development, but not without unresolved problems.
The owner of a furniture company, Jokowi began his political career in his hometown, Surakarta, called Solo by locals, located in the Central Java province. Mayor of Surakarta between 2005 and 2012, he was elected governor of the capital Jakarta that year, a position he held for two years, before his triumph in the presidential elections, confirmed by the second mandate obtained in 2019.
One of the highlights of Jokowi's tenure as mayor of Solo was his negotiations with market traders who sold their wares around the city's national monument, blocking surrounding streets and causing numerous traffic problems. In Indonesian politics where leaders were seen as distant from the people and ready to impose their decisions with an iron fist, Jokowi stood out when he decided to personally meet with traders and the media to find a solution for move them to the Notoharjo market. , in about 10 minutes, where they would have a dedicated place to sell their wares. This solution earned him significant national recognition, even though it was only a local problem, but it was mainly the way Jokowi decided to handle it that made the news.
As mayor, [Jokowi] it was a success and there was no conflict between the different parties at the time of the transfer. We were very lucky and our profits tripled, said a local trader interviewed by Al Jazeera. On this same occasion, the mayor at the time decided to finance each merchant with the equivalent of approximately $322 in order to help them during the transfer and allow them to restart their activity in the new market. After the market traders were moved from the national monument, it was transformed into a park with a children's playground and became one of Solo's most popular recreational spots.
Be the only prominent figure not to come from an elite Indonesian political and religious familyJokowi saw his popularity gradually increase, until he won the 2014 presidential elections, with 53.15% of the vote against Prabowo Subianto, who is now preparing to succeed him in the highest office of the Indonesian state.
The ten years of Joko Widodo's presidency were marked by significant successes, such as economic growth and improvement of the country's infrastructure, but at the same time there was no shortage of controversies and unresolved problems. Many, even among his supporters, have not digested the controversial decision of the Constitutional Court last year regarding the minimum age of presidential and vice-presidential candidates. The court, led by Jokowi's brother-in-law Anwar Usman, allowed those who had previously been elected to run for high office even if they were under 40, the official minimum age. The move allowed Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, to run for vice president against his father's former rival, Prabowo Subianto.
This decision is also the result of internal conflicts within the PDI-P, the outgoing president having distanced himself from his party to support the candidacy of Prabowo Subianto. According to many, Jokowi had asked Megawati Soekarnoputri, the leader of the PDI-P, for her blessing to run for a third term, but the request was rejected after Megawati deemed it unconstitutional. This reportedly led Jokowi to distance himself from the PDI-P, paving the way for an unusual alliance with Prabowo Subianto's party, the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Partai Gerakan Indonesia Raya), better known as Gerindra .
Critics of the outgoing president also claim that Jokowi allegedly failed in his goal of reducing corruption, an endemic phenomenon in Indonesia. According to data from Transparency International, Indonesia is now a more corrupt country than when Jokowi took office, ranking 115th out of 180 countries surveyed. In 2014, when Jokowi was elected, Indonesia ranked 107th out of 175 countries. Indeed, some of his ministers also faced corruption charges that are still under investigation or have resulted in prison sentences. These include former Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights, Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, former Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Johnny Gerard Plate, former Minister of Social Affairs, Idrus Marham, former Minister of Youth and Sports, Imam Nahrawi, former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Edhy Prabowo, and former Minister of Social Affairs, Juliari Batubara.
Despite these hot spots, Jokowi remains popular across Indonesia, with polls showing his approval rating as he leaves office hovering around 80 percent. The successes achieved from an economic point of view and the improvement of national infrastructure, as well as the increasingly influential role of Indonesia on the international scene, make the final assessment of his ten years as president obviously positive.
