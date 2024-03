Boris Johnson, secret visit to Venezuela, to convince Nicolas Maduro not to support Russia with weapons

During the meeting, first reported by the Sunday Times, Boris Johnson tried to convince the leader of the oil-rich South American country not to provide military support to its ally Russia. They also discussed the normalization of relations between Britain and Venezuela. The British publication also wrote that the former prime minister had been in Venezuela for less than 24 hours, having arrived in the country on a private plane from a vacation home in the nearby Dominican Republic. A spokesman for Boris Johnson, who is no longer in government and a member of parliament in London, said the visit was carried out “with the active support of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and with the knowledge of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, Johnson stressed the need for fair elections, as well as respect for the territorial integrity of neighboring countries, the spokesperson said, under conditions in which Venezuela recently threatened to attack the neighboring country, Guyana, in the midst of a crisis. an oil boom. When he was Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was very open about his support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Recommendations PHOTO Tanti Onia, Griselda of Ialomia. After learning that the 87-year-old woman is being prosecuted for drug trafficking, the residents of Misleanu are taking preventive measures: “I won't take any more hoods from her!” However, it is unusual for a former politician who is no longer in government to be involved in sensitive high-level discussions with a foreign government, Politico notes. Venezuela's President, Nicolas Maduro, is largely isolated from Western countries and is the target of U.S. sanctions. He is accused of organizing unfair elections that plunged his country into poverty, despite its oil wealth. Maduro has shown support for Russia and accused the United States of being responsible for the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Profimedia Images



