China Congress ends with unity behind Xi Jinping's vision for national greatness

The image of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed on a big screen during the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Beijing, March 10, 2024. | Photo credit: AP

China's National Congress will close its annual session on March 11 with the usual show of near-unanimous support for plans to realize ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping's vision for the nation.

This year's week-long event, filled with meetings carefully planned to allow for no surprises, highlighted how Chinese politics has become increasingly calibrated to elevate Xi Jinping.

Monday [March 11] Missing from the agenda is the usual closing press conference by the prime minister, who was in the past responsible for economic affairs as the party's second leader, the only time a year when journalists could directly question a senior leader .

The annual press conferences have been held most years since 1988, and the decision to cancel the event highlights Li Qiang's relatively low status. Former prime ministers played a much larger role in leading key economic policies such as modernizing state-owned enterprises, managing economic crises, and leading housing reforms that transformed China into a nation of homeowners .

A key item due to be put to a ritual vote on Monday concerns revisions to the Organic Law of the State Council, China's version of the Cabinet, which directs it to follow Mr. Xi's vision.

The Communist Party has always taken the lead, but party leaders who ran the State Council once had a much freer hand in setting economic policy, said Neil Thomas, a researcher on Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute , in an emailed comment.

Xi has been surprisingly successful in consolidating his personal hold on the party, allowing him to become the key decision-maker in all policy areas, Mr. Thomas said.

In foreign policy, China appears to be sticking with Wang Yi as foreign minister, who returned to the role last summer after his successor Qin Gang was abruptly fired without explanation six months into his term.

Analysts believed the Communist Party could use the annual congress to appoint a new foreign minister and end an unusual series of political incidents last year, which also saw the dismissal of a new defense minister after a few months of work.

The Organic Law of the State Council is being revised for the first time since it was passed in 1982. The revision primarily calls for the State Council to support the leadership of the Communist Party of China. ” It also adds the governor of Central Bank of China as a ministerial position.

Echoing words in almost every proposal, law or speech in China these days, he clarified that the highest officials in the Chinese government must adhere to the party's guiding ideology, which refers to Marxism-Leninism and to Mao Zedong Thought and culminates with Mr. Xi's Philosophy of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. While Mr Xi's government advocates innovation and technological self-reliance as ways to build a modern, wealthy economy, it leans heavily on a more overtly communist ideology reminiscent of past eras.

Mr. Xi has strengthened the party's role in everything from culture and education to business management and economic planning, a potentially risky strategy. The benefits could be outweighed by the costs of stifling political debate, discouraging local innovation and further policy change, Thomas said.

During this year's convention, many provincial meetings were open to the media for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, although they were carefully scripted with prepared speeches and other remarks and without the spontaneity once glimpsed in real group discussions on the sidelines of the congress. meetings of decades past.

The contrast with polarized politics in the United States and heated debates in other democracies could not be more stark: Chinese political rituals, devoid of open dissent, place unity of opinion above all else.

The marching orders approved by Congress include calls to ensure national security and social stability, at a time when job losses and underpayment of wages have sparked a growing number of protests.

In addition to following the guidelines of Xi Jinping Thought and other party directives, developing new high-quality productive forces, a term coined by Mr. Xi last September, became a new slogan at this party's congress. year.

The term suggests prioritizing the development of scientific and technological autonomy as China faces trade sanctions and restrictions on access to advanced know-how in computer chips and other areas that the United States and other countries consider national security risks.