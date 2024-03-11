Modi government likely to notify rules of Citizenship Amendment Act today





Modi govt notifies Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules, MHA creates online portal for registration The Narendra Modi government is likely to notify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules today, according to reports. BJP announces candidates for Rajya Sabha elections from Bihar, Bengal and 5 other states New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government on Monday notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). It was an integral part of the 2019 Manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This will pave the way for the persecuted to obtain Indian citizenship. “The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will notify the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019) today. These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable eligible persons under the CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship,” the Home Ministry said. “Applications will be submitted in a completely online manner for which a web portal has been provided,” the ministry added. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will notify the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019) today. These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, will enable eligible persons under the CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship. (1/2) Ministry of the Interior spokesperson (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 11, 2024 The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship on persecuted non-Muslim migrants – including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians – who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. Following the passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and its subsequent presidential approval, major protests erupted in various parts of the country. According to an official, the CAA Act can be implemented with the issuance of an MHA notification, allowing eligible persons to obtain Indian citizenship. The implementation of the CAA, which has been delayed for more than four years, requires the formulation of the rules associated with it. “The regulations are prepared and an online portal is already set up for the entire process, which will take place digitally. Applicants will have to disclose the year of entry into India without any travel documents. No additional documents will be required from the candidates,” the official said. To recall, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the CAA rules would be notified and implemented before the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at the ET-Now Global Business Summit (GBS) in Delhi, Shah said, “CAA is an act of the country. It will be notified before the polling (next Lok Sabha elections). There should be no confusion about this. “It (the law) was a promise of the Congress government. When the country was divided and minorities were persecuted in these countries, Congress assured the refugees that they would be welcome in India and would be given Indian citizenship. But they backtracked,” Shah added. The CAA amends the Citizenship Act, 1955 to provide a path to Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis who have migrated from neighboring Muslim-majority countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014.





