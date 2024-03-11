Bad mention of Yusfarizal Yussoff: a man to watch

Yusfarizal Yussoff received a poor mention from Federal Court judges last month. The career of the promising Parti Islam SeMalaysia lawyer should be followed closely.

On February 9, 2024, eight of nine judges on a Federal Court panel chaired by Malaysia's Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat declared that 16 laws in Kelantan's Sharia Penal Code were unconstitutional. THE constitutional challenge was filed by lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid and his daughter Tengku Yasmin Natasha Tengku Abdul Rahman in 2023.

Against the backdrop of an ongoing campaign by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) President Abdul Hadi Awang to present the Civil Law and the Federal Constitution as the product and continuation of colonial heritageTengku Maimun stressed that the decision should not be presented as an attack on Islam (as Fulcrum previously argued, PAS' position that the court's decision is a dark day for Islam in Malaysia is incorrect ).

Following the ruling, Abdul Hadi Awang wrote a scathing message attack against judges, claiming that their heads and minds are influenced by the writings of colonial heritage. His feelings about the need to suppress civil law influenced the younger generation of PAS. This can be seen in the case of Yusfarizal Yussoff, a promising PAS lawyer whose Islamist views on sharia and civil law must be closely monitored.

During court proceedings and discussions of the narrative that Malaysia's sharia laws were under threat, judges specifically named Yusfarizal. He represented the Malaysian Islamic Religious and Customs Council in Terengganu and was one of the lawyers involved in the proceedings.

Last year, Yusfarizal claims that the complaint filed by the mother-daughter duo would weaken and end the Sharia justice system. How is it?official body of PAS, further declared that the only solution would be to amend the Constitution to make it Islamic and call on all Muslim MPs to save the Sharia system.

To put out the fire started by Yusfarizal in 2023, Tengku Maimun said his comments were unreasonable. She reiterated that Nik Elin's challenge was aimed at examining the effectiveness of Sharia law and not at eroding their power or position. Her too warned the opposing camp not to take advantage of the issue by sowing confusion among the masses and exploiting public opinion.

In the Federal Court decision, Tengku Maimun underlines that any allegation that Sharia law is under threat is false, as the Federal Constitution gives each state the right to enact Sharia law as it sees fit, but without overstepping that right. In the summary During the legal proceedings, Yusfarizal received a deplorable mention for misleading the public.

Yusfarizal has been a lawyer for 20 years and is the managing partner of Tetuan Yusfarizal Aziz and Zaid law firm. He is a graduate of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) and the University of Islamic Sciences Malaysia (USIM). He is also co-author of a book titled Civil litigation in Malaysia: a practical guide to drafting a pleading. Before joining PAS in 2023, Yusfarizal had already marked his successes in numerous legal cases. Such notable case This was when prominent NGO Sisters in Islam failed to challenge a 2014 fatwa by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council, which declared the organization as deviating from Islam because it promoted liberalism and pluralism.

Within PAS, Yusfarizal is part of Law and human rights (Legal and Human Rights Office, LUHAM), through which it provided as a volunteer services to several PAS and Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders involved in high-profile cases.

In 2021, he defended Abdul Hadi Awang in a lawsuit filed by two Sabahans for his allegedly seditious comments against Christians. Yusfarizal also defended Kedah Chief Minister Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor in a defamation suit filed by Kedahs Pakatan Harapan and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) leader Mahfuz Omar. He represented Member of Parliament for Pendang Awang Solahudin Hashim, on behalf of PN members, allegedly made defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Yusfarizal secured victories for his clients in the first two cases, while the latter is ongoing.

Apart from this, it is often chosen for represent NOT in class. For example, he and other lawyers handled election petitions filed by Barisan Nasional and the United Malaysians National Organization regarding the six parliamentary seats of Marang, Kuala Terengganu, Kemaman, Gua Musang, Masjid Tanah and Putrajaya.

While it may be too early to predict whether Yusfarizal has political ambitions, he is a man to watch. Judging by his reputation within PAS and among Islamists, it may only be a matter of time before Yusfarizal enters the political scene.

Following his deplorable mention on February 9, PAS chose to be provocative and elected Yusfarizal to be on a Committee consolidate and strengthen Sharia laws and courts. The committee was also tasked with drafting a private member's bill to amend the Federal Constitution to make it Islamic. It is possible that PAS wants to give states the power to deal with criminal offenses under Sharia law. PAS organized a special convention on February 24 in Kota Bharu to discuss the issue.

While most legal professionals might view such a mention from the chief justice as detrimental to their careers, it might be the opposite for Yusfarizal, who could be seen as a rebellious champion of upholding Sharia law. This could also be another SAP initiative to create a professional imageespecially after the fallout with the progressives within the party that later created Amanah in 2015. But even if that is the case, Yusfarizal is another classic example of the persistent PAS Islamism of the past, unable to understand and adapt to complex reality. world in which the party lives.

