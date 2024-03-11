PM Modi's big announcement: 'India successfully conducts first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile'





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the successful test flight of Agni 5 missile with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle) technology. “Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Independent Targeting Multiple Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,” he said in a tweet. Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targeting Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024 Sources said this would ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations. The project director is a woman and has significant female contribution, sources told ANI. With the test of the Divyastra mission, India has joined the select group of countries with MIRV capability. This system is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-precision sensor arrays, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles reach the target points with the desired accuracy. “This capability is a testament to India’s growing technological prowess,” a government source was quoted as saying by ANI. Over the past few years, India has conducted a series of tests on the Agni-5. In October 2021, the Ministry of Defense announced the successful launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile and said that the launch was carried out on October 27 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile, which uses a three-stage solid fuel engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges of up to 5,000 kilometers with a very high degree of precision. “The successful test of Agni-5 is consistent with India’s stated policy of having a credible minimum deterrent which underpins the no-first-use commitment.”

