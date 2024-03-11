Xi Jinping increasingly alone in control of China – Corriere.it





The Congress decided that the government should resolutely uphold the authority of the Communist Party, its centralized leadership and adhere to Xi Jinping Thought.

After only a week of plenary session, the National People's Congress finished its annual work in Beijing. The script did not include a public speech

Xi Jinping

but all acts of representation of democracy with Chinese socialist characteristics it is said that there is an increasingly lonely man at the helm of the People's Republic. And its power is more opaque. On the last day of work, delegates voted on a revision of the State Organization Law which reduces the room for maneuver of the government now chaired by Li Qiang, who should have control of economic planning in the distribution of resources. powers. The new text specifies that the State Council (official name of the Chinese government, editor's note) must resolutely support the authority of the Communist Party, its centralized leadership and adherence to Xi Jinping Thought. Result of the vote: 2,883 yes, 9 abstentions, 8 no. No one doubted, even before this parliamentary session at the Great Palace of the People, that Xi's hand was on every control button: communist general secretary, president of the Republic, president of the Central Military Commission; To gain even more operational control during his first twelve years in power, he created and personally led a dozen central steering groups dealing with all aspects of society and the economy. But the amendment to the organic law on the Council of State, which increases the Party's control over the government, has an impact considerable symbolic weight. He declares that the political interest of the Party determines all government action: the security of power takes precedence over economic development. Another passage of the performance at the Great Hall of the People would not have caused a sensation in another country: a press conference was canceled. But this approach is also part of the plan: the meeting abolished that of the Prime Minister with Chinese and foreign journalists. For more than thirty years and continuously since 1993, the Congress closed with the Prime Minister's press conference, a grand occasion as it was the only annual public contact with the outside world. This act was cut from the performance. Premier Li Qiang was only tasked with reading the work report to the delegates present in the House, attributing past and future successes to the enlightened leadership of the General Secretary. In this Mandarin version of the Crown Speech, Li Qiang announced China's 2024 growth target at 5% last week; He added that there were challenges ahead and warned that the foundations for sustainable recovery and growth are not strong enough. Until last year, the international press could have asked the Prime Minister to expand on his speech. Of course, the questions for the final press conference had to be communicated in advance, they were selected and limited. But it has always been a window into the actions of the Chinese superpower. It has now been closed at Xi's request. More and more solitary at the controls and more and more enveloped in the opacity of its power.

