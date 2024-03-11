His last election? Erdoan from Trkiye could be there a little longer

According to the current Constitution, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan will not be eligible for the next presidential election. When the president highlighted this fact during a meeting with young people last week, it sparked a debate over his eligibility to be nominated in the 2028 elections.

Erdoan described the municipal elections of March 31 as “final”, the outcome of which would be the “transfer of what has been entrusted to us to our brothers and sisters who will succeed me”.

The president has sometimes spoken about the temporary nature of his tenure in Trkiye's top job, but this was the first time he spoke about it openly.

As prime minister and president, Erdoan, 70, led Trkiye for more than two decades, becoming the longest-serving politician in both positions. He also led Trkiye's move to an executive presidency system and became the first such president when the public directly elected him in the 2018 elections. He was re-elected to the position in the May 2023 elections. Under Article 101 of the Turkish Constitution, the president's term is limited to five years and he can only be re-elected for two consecutive terms.

Erdoan now has two options for a chance at re-election, and both appear hampered by insurmountable challenges, at least for now. One option involves amending the Constitution. However, for an amendment not to require a public referendum, Erdoan will need 400 votes in Parliament. Erdoan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its main ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), retain 313 seats in parliament within the People's Alliance. The alliance could increase its votes to 322 in Parliament, but it will need the support of the parties that supported the alliance in the 2023 general elections, just to chart their own course ahead of the local elections.

The other option is based on the current Constitution, which stipulates that the president can be reappointed if Parliament approves the renewal of elections during his second term. This is possible under Article 116, but for this too, three-fifths of the parliamentary majority is required. In other words, Erdoan will need the vote of 360 lawmakers. This means he will have to rally opposition MPs for early elections that could give him a new mandate or end in defeat. His unprecedented success in consecutive elections could still give him the edge in any election, but the municipal elections could be decisive for Erdoan's political future. The municipal vote is the first critical test for the AKP party since the 2023 general elections. It is also an opportunity to win back key municipalities lost to the opposition in 2019, namely Ankara and Istanbul.

Reactions to Erdoan's statement were mixed, with his main rival, Zgr Zel, chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), saying it was an attempt by Erdoan to “change the rhetoric” of The electoral campaign. “He said the same thing in 2018, 2019 and 2023,” Zel said on Sunday. The statement perhaps also reflects the desperation of the CHP, which has lost most elections to Erdoan and the AKP in more than two decades. zel himself is in a delicate situation among his party's dissidents regarding the choice of his mayoral candidates.

For the AKP, Erdoan's statement was not new, but Mustafa Elita, vice chairman of the AKP party, said that as political entities they would act if the public raised their voice to extend the mandate of Erdoan. “Certainly, we want to continue under our leader until death,” Elita said at an event this weekend in the central province of Krehir.

“We are proud to be colleagues of a leader who taught us politics, a leader who embraces the public and wins hearts, a leader who is probably unique in history for the number of elections he won. The achievements of Mr. President will be remembered in the history of the Republic of Trkiye,” he said.

Born in 1954 in a modest neighborhood of Istanbul, Erdoan was elected mayor of the city years later after a political career in the Prosperity Party (RP) and the National Salvation Party (MSP). His election marks a turning point in the political life of Erdoan, who had already established himself on the political scene as a fiery orator in his youth. During his years as mayor, he turned around Istanbul's fortunes after years of chronic problems, ranging from water shortages to pollution and traffic chaos. His legacy as mayor helped propel him to prominence in the 2002 election, where his party won a landslide victory, the first in years after a long period of coalition governments. Since then, the AKP party has ruled the country after successive electoral victories. Erdoan assumed the presidency after serving as prime minister for the past two decades and introduced the executive presidency system.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Erdoan faced demands from the opposition bloc, which said he would not be able to run in the next election. Yet legal experts have rejected claims based on the two-term limit enshrined in the Constitution that Erdoan allegedly violated. The opposition pointed out that he was elected president in 2014 and 2018 and was therefore ineligible for the 2023 elections. Article 3 of the Trkiye Presidential Election Law states that if the Great Turkish National Assembly decides to renew the elections during the second term of a president, he can run again.