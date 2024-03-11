Trump says banning TikTok would empower Meta, criticizes Facebook





Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Monday raised concerns about efforts to ban Chinese social media app TikTok in the United States, saying it would only serve to strengthen Facebook's platform. Meta.

“Without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook an enemy of the people,” Trump, former president of the United States between 2017 and 2021, said Monday in an interview with CNBC TV.

Acknowledging national security and data privacy concerns regarding TikTok, Trump said “there's a lot of good and a lot of bad” with the platform.

“There are a lot of people on TikTok who love it. There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who would go crazy without it,” Trump said.

CNBC has contacted Meta for comment.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese internet giant ByteDance, has exploded in popularity in recent years, becoming an international sensation with its short videos.

It has also led regulators to worry that Chinese ownership of the software means it could share private users' data at the request of the Beijing government.

ByteDance, like other Chinese companies, would be forced to disclose such information if asked to do so, experts say. China's 2017 National Intelligence Law requires organizations and citizens to “support, assist and cooperate with state intelligence work.”

In 2020, the Trump administration unsuccessfully attempted to have TikTok removed from app stores in the United States due to these concerns. Trump then ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok within 90 days. That effort, which at one point saw Microsoft make a bid for TikTok's U.S. operations, was also unsuccessful.

Lingering concerns

Now, U.S. lawmakers are once again stepping up efforts to address concerns about TikTok, with separate pieces of legislation proposing either a divestiture of TikTok by ByteDance or an outright ban. Outgoing President Joe Biden, who has expressed national security concerns about TikTok, also said he would sign a bill banning the app if Congress passes it.

Trump recently softened his tone, saying he feared a ban on TikTok would only serve to make Facebook more powerful.

In Monday's interview, Trump said he believes TikTok remains a national security risk, given its Chinese ownership, but he also shifted attention to Facebook, noting that the platform has similar problems regarding privacy and security.

“If China wants something [TikTo]they will give it away, so it is a national security risk [that] is growing,” Trump admitted. “But when I look at it, I'm not looking to double the size of Facebook. And if you ban TikTok, Facebook and others, but especially Facebook, you will be a big beneficiary of that, and I think Facebook has been very busy. »

“I think Facebook has been very bad for our country, especially when it comes to elections,” Trump added.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/11/trump-says-a-tiktok-ban-would-empower-meta-slams-facebook-as-enemy-of-the-people.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos