Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces successful launch of 'Mission Divyastra'; Find out everything | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the successful launch of Mission Divyastra. Speaking to social media platform . “Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Independent Targeting Multiple Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,” PM Modi said. Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targeting Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024 The announcement comes as a boost to the Indian defense forces which are facing multi-pronged challenges from countries like Pakistan and China. Agni-5 ballistic missile The DRDO launched a test of Agni-V missiles around 2012. Since then, it has successfully developed several versions of Agni-V with improved capabilities. In 2021, DRDO successfully launched the surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-5, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile, which uses a three-stage solid fuel engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges of up to 5,000 kilometers with a very high degree of precision. In 2022, the DRDO conducted a close test of the Agni-5 ballistic missile. Although the Agni-V, a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), has successfully completed around 10 test flights since 2012, the DRDO is working to further improve the missile program. What are multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles? Unlike conventional missiles which carry a single warhead, Independently Targeting Reentry Vehicles (MIRVs) have the capability to carry multiple warheads. These MIRVed missile warheads can be released at different speeds and directions. Some MIRVed missiles have the ability to strike targets up to 1,500 kilometers apart. MIRVed land-based missiles are considered particularly destabilizing. India joins elite list With the successful test of the Agni-5 missile with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle) technology, India has joined the elite list of countries with this technology. India has joined countries like the US, UK, France, China and Russia in developing MIRV technology. Pakistan also reportedly tested a MIRVed missile named Ababaeel in 2017, the current status of its MIRVed progress is not known.

