Arrest Joko Widodo, fraudulent electoral actor?

By: Muslim Arbi

WHY should Joko Widodo be arrested in alleged election fraud case? There are a number of strong indications. Joko Widodo is the actor behind all the current allegations of brutal and depraved election violations.

And for this reason, it is necessary for the DPR to create a right of investigation to investigate the frauds that have been revealed to the public so far by experts and IT experts.

The fraud and indications of Joko Widodo's involvement in the fraudulent elections are evident from the following incidents, including:

1. The Palace's initial idea in this matter was for Joko Widodo to extend his power for 3 terms.

This was rejected by the PDIP. Even though Joko Widodo is a cadre of Megawati and his party leader. Because Mega refuses and obeys the president's constitution for only 2 terms, as prescribed by the constitution. Joko Widodo versus Megawati. Joko Widodo then presented himself as his own presidential candidate. Prabowo-Gibran. And before that, there was Joko Widodo's attempt to postpone the elections in order to prolong his power. Failed because of popular pressure.

2. Joko Widodo appointed Jack Ma as his economic advisor. And recently it was discovered that the KPU server was under control Alibaba.com foreign private companies and their servers based abroad: Singapore, PRC and France. This action by the KPU violates the State Security Law.

3. Joko Widodo said there were girls in the implementation of the elections. Even if it's about people. Later, the former mayor of Solo declared himself neutral, but all power was under the control of the president.

4. The KPU, Bawaslu and DKPP did not move against the Palace. All wishes of the president must be obeyed.

5. The Constitutional Court (MK) headed by his brother-in-law had to reject his nephew: Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Putera Joko Widodo. Even though this violates the law regarding the age of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, the minimum age of 40 is not respected.

6. The President of the Constitutional Court, Anwar Nasution, was eventually dismissed by the President of MKMK, leader Jimly Asshiddiqie, because Anwar Usman had seriously violated the code of ethics.

7. The KPU chairman adopted the Prabowo-Gibran candidate duo. Because Gibran broke the law when he was under 40 years old. The PKPU has not been changed. And this is a violation of the PKPU. The DKPP only gave a strong warning. And several times. No layoffs. The DKPP is considered controlled by the Palace because it did not fire the KPU chairman who had committed repeated violations.

8. The use of social assistance to obtain votes for supporters of candidate pair 02 without involving the Ministry of Social Affairs constitutes a violation. Data from the Ministry of Social Affairs: The number of people receiving social assistance is 18 to 20 million people. But welfare recipient data for the presidential election reaches more than 51 million. This is indeed a corruption of social assistance aimed at gaining votes for the presidential election of 02.

9. Joko Widodo congratulated candidate 02. Even though the KPU has not yet announced the winner of the presidential election. Once the winner is determined, the President must congratulate him. Joko Widodo congratulated him based on the quick count results. Something that is against the law.

10. All the unrest and unrest in society due to protests in various cities at the moment are the result of fraudulent elections and presidential elections and the interference of Joko Widodo, both directly and indirectly, so that his son or vice-president.

11. Joko Widodo's actions have so far been considered by Petisi 100 to be a violation of the law that must be immediately indicted. The president is deemed to have violated the law and the oath of office.

12. President Joko Widodo is considered to have falsified his diploma during his participation in the elections for Mayor of Solo, Governor of DKI and presidential candidate. Because based on the decisions of the Solo Court, the Semarang High Court and the Supreme Court: Joko Widodo did not show his original diploma. And it is a wrongful act of defrauding the public, deceiving the public and defrauding the state. This is a serious crime.

13. Joko Widodo's actions in the fake diploma case constitute a violation of morals and ethics. Actions contrary to the identity of the Indonesian nation.

14. Electoral and presidential fraud which is considered by pundits and pundits to be a TSM crime. Structure ; Systematic and Massive.

15. TSM occurred because election crime was under the control and coercion of Joko Widodo with his Cawe-cawe actions.

16. As a result of Joko Widodo's cawe-cawe, there was massive rejection in society in various cities and in the buildings of the DPR, DPD and MPR. The people demand that candidate 02, supported by Joko Widodo, with his policy of nepotism, be disqualified and that Joko Widodo be removed from his positions as president, head of state and head of government.

17. With Joko Widodo's daughters, destroy democracy, destroy the Constitution. Undermining the ethics and morality of power. Destroy the morals of popular democracy.

18. With these girls, Joko Widodo positions himself as king of this country. And transformed a unitary state into a state-kingdom, where the Constitution and the people are subject to its will and interests. This is very dangerous for the Republic liberated with great difficulty by the founders of the Nation and the State. His words became law. The state is this self. the country is me.

19. Joko Widodo, the perpetrator of law violations, corruption and nepotism, must be arrested. The MPR must immediately hold an extraordinary session of the MPR to dismiss Joko Widodo. What is destroying this nation and country. Margonda Raya Depok: March 11, 2024.(**)