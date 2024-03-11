Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises first flight test of Agni-5 MIRV missile with independently targetable multiple re-entry vehicle technology





The weapon system features MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle) technology. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the development of 'Mission Divyastra', a historic indigenously developed weapons system that changes the geopolitical and strategic position of the country and significantly changes the situation in South East Asia. The Agni-5 MIRV missile, developed by the defense research center DRDO for over a decade, conducted its maiden flight today. The new weapon system of the DRDO (Defence Research Development Organisation) features MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle) technology, which ensures that a single missile can deploy multiple military warheads and hit targets at different locations simultaneously . The technology is currently owned by a handful of countries and, with its test, India has joined the select club, government sources said. MIRVs were developed by the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France and China. “Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Independent Targeting Multiple Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,” PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targeting Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024 Indian President Droupadi Murmu said: “The first flight test of Agni V under the Divyastra mission marks a very important milestone in India's march towards an increased geostrategic role and capabilities. “A step forward for India to become Atmanirbhar. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the DRDO team on this major achievement. I am sure that they will continue to move forward rapidly in their quest for excellence and 'autonomy”. Dr VK Saraswat, former Director General of DRDO and currently Member of Science and Technology at NITI Aayog, who was deeply involved in the development of the Agni-5 missile, called it a “huge force multiplier”, especially more than India has a non-first-use policy. In this scenario, he said, “executing a punitive second strike with lethal capabilities is essential and today India has reached that next level.” Although developing a ballistic missile is a difficult task, developing one that carries multiple warheads that can be launched in different directions is a very daunting task. A MIRV payload involves a single missile carrying multiple nuclear warheads, each programmed to hit a distinct target. This means optimal use of a single missile and gives India the capability to target adversaries to the east and west within a radius of over 5,000 km. To make this effective, the system is also equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-precision sensor arrays, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles accurately reach the target points, sources said. It is suspected that the weapon system was tested within a 3,550 km radius, due to the announcement of a no-fly NOTAM (notice to aviators) in this range. Dr Saraswat said each “baby missile inside the mother missile” – in this case Agni-5 – has its own guidance and control system. “They can be launched about 300-400 km above the main target site and hit independent targets,” he explained. In Divyastra, the base missile is a three-stage Agni-5 missile, but the nose cone is modified to accommodate numerous micro-nuclear weapons, mini-nuclear weapons and even a large thermonuclear weapon, he added . Each MIRV acts as a targeted tactical weapon. Agni has been part of India's arsenal since the 1990s. Although India has conducted several tests of Agni-5 in recent years, the new technology takes the country's second strike capability to a whole new level, they said. indicated sources. “If we integrate a seeker into the missile, we can even steer towards moving targets like ships since each baby missile has its own attitude control and guidance software,” explained Dr Saraswat. Sources said the project was led by a woman whose identity has not yet been revealed.

