Authoritarianism expert highlights 'saddest part' of Donald Trump cult





MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin asked authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat to explain why Republicans like Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) are going out of their way to kiss Donald Trump's ring with their support for the former president in the 2024 election.

Have you ever seen such loyalty that doesn't come from the barrel of a gun? » Mohyeldin asked Ben-Ghiat, a history professor at New York University and author of Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.

What's actually saddest about all of this is that in many regimes, if you criticize the leader even if he's no longer in office, you go to jail or get shot, Ben replied- Ghiat.

Within the Republican Party, however, it's losses of power or reputation that are at stake, she said.

“You can’t really buy people, so you threaten to shame them and find out their secrets, and that’s called kompromat.” @ruthbenghiat says Mitch McConnell's acquiescence to Trump is comparable to what we see in authoritarian regimes. pic.twitter.com/UcJJ6SVo38

— AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) March 10, 2024

For those who are very rich or wealthy through marriage, like Mitch McConnell, and this is also true in foreign dictatorships where cronies are very rich, you can't really buy people, so you threaten to shame them and discover their secrets. , and it's called kompromat, Ben-Ghiat explained.

Trump is an expert in kompromat and also uses ritual humiliation to keep people in line, she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ben-Ghiat said Trump's ability to play the victim role doesn't get enough attention to the extent that it makes his supporters feel protective of him. Everything that happens to him is just a confirmation of this belief that he is a persecuted victim, she said.

