Politics
China reinforces the cult of the leader: all policies will follow Xi Jinping's ideology
Xi Jinping's choreographed political spectacle brought down the curtain this Monday with a new demonstration that China, whatever its lights and shadows, is a more personalist regime every year. The panorama that emerges from the annual meeting of Parliament serves to attest that absolute power is concentrated in the serene figure of a 70-year-old leader who removal of term limitsenshrined his ideology in the Constitution of the ruling Communist Party (CCP) and placed his most loyal squires alongside him in key leadership positions.
Xi appears to maintain a secondary role in sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's highest legislative body, which are open to domestic and international media. He did not participate in the opening or closing of the meeting. But his name, as a revered leader who heads the party, the army and the state, appears repeatedly in every speech.
This year's political conclave concluded with the examination and approval of a law -2,883 votes in favor, eight against and nine abstentions- which gives even more control to the Communist Party to the Council of State. This executive body, headed by Premier Li Qian, must supervise the work of the 21 ministries and local governments. This decision is a more symbolic measure than an effective one because the cabinet was already dominated by CCP members. But it reaffirms, in case of doubt, Xi’s undisputed leadership.
The amendment to the Organic Law of the State Council, the first since its introduction in 1982, emphasizes that the cabinet must “resolutely uphold the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership.” You must also “Follow Xi Jinping Thought”, the ideology of the party. In summary, the changes more clearly define that the Council of State must fulfill the function of simple executor of party policy.
On other occasions, for more information on the depth of these changes, the closing of the assembly has at least left a window open for international media to ask questions of the Prime Minister during a press conference which held over the past three decades. . But Beijing unexpectedly broke with tradition by canceling the appearance this year.
It was another press conference with filtered questions. Another false transparency, without departing from the official scenario. But this is, after all, the only time of the year when the second strong man of the Asian superpower, in charge of managing the economy, appeared before foreign correspondents.
The cancellation of a press conference would not be news if it were not that it constitutes another symptom of the structural changes in a Chinese political elite more and more closed.
This time, the role of the Prime Minister Li Qian This was reduced to reading the work report (the parish sheet with the government projects) in front of a large auditorium with nearly 3,000 deputies from all corners of the country whose function is to validate the decisions decided in advance by the leadership of the CCP.
But these delegates, with a colorful representation of the country's 56 ethnic groups, also have the opportunity to launch their proposals: 7,000 people showed up in the last seven days of meetings, from demanding additional funding for AI programs to increasing paternity leave.
This year's meetings were notable for a continued juggling of promises of greater openness to revive a flagging economy and commitments to strengthening national security. On the one hand, facing the international forum, Chinese leaders affirm that they will further open the doors to foreign investors and reduce restrictions on access to certain markets.
During a press conference, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, insisted that China remained an attractive place to invest (foreign direct investment recently fell to its lowest level in three decades) and start businesses. Wang also announced an expansion of the list of countries whose citizens will now be able to enter the Asian giant without the need for a visa.
These types of open-minded messages, frequently repeated during all meetings, attempt to calm the nervousness of many foreign investors after Beijing recently approved new (and unclear) anti-espionage and data protection laws.
Analysts question the compatibility of maintaining an open economy while trying to increase productivity. internal monitoring and control under the pretext of protecting themselves from threats to national security.
If there is one clear conclusion that Chinese lawmakers reached this week, it is that, whether to support the economy or to strengthen national security, we must promote “new quality productive forces”an old concept from the Beijing narrative that Xi resurrected a few months ago and which refers to the technological innovation plan that is at the center of the new policies.
According to Xi, China must consolidate its leadership in electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar cells while continuing research in revolutionary areas like quantum technology. The President also asked the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to use new artificial intelligence applications to increase his strength.
Over the weekend, at one of the NPC sessions, one of the delegates representing the military, Wu Qian, said that the main goal was “improve strategic capacity overall” defend national sovereignty and security.
At the start of the political meeting, the 7.2% increase in new military budget, the same growth rate as last year. “The budget increase will mainly go to important projects aimed at fully strengthening combat and war readiness,” Wu said. Last week, Xi Jinping, in a meeting with the heads of the armed forces, said clarified that the army must prepare for a naval war.
