Trump Proposes to 'Cut' Retirement Spending, Prompting Quick Backlash from Biden





Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump opened the door to cutting Social Security and Medicare spending on Monday, sparking a swift pushback from President Joe Biden and elevating a key political battle in the 2024 elections.

Calling into CNBC's “Squawk Box,” Trump was pressed on how he plans to resolve the long-term solvency problems of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

So, first of all, you can do a lot in terms of rights, in terms of reduction, Trump responded. And also in terms of theft and mismanagement of rights, there's an awful lot and an awful lot of things you can do.

The former president did not specify how he would change retirement programs. A Trump campaign spokesperson said he was only referring to reducing waste and fraud, but did not provide additional details on how he would go about it or what savings could be made. carried out.

Biden's campaign tweeted the video and the president quickly responded: Not on my watch.

Social Security is projected to be solvent through 2034. Medicare is solvent through 2028. After that, benefits under these programs will be automatically reduced unless policy changes are made to increase income or reduce expenses.

Biden has ruled out any cuts to program benefits. In his State of the Union address last week, Biden said he would “protect and strengthen Social Security and make the wealthy pay their fair share.”

“If anyone here tries to cut Social Security or Medicare or raise the retirement age, I will stop you,” Biden said, framing the 2024 election as a choice between his plan or a reduction in Social Security to “give more tax breaks to the rich.” “

As the president just warned in his State of the Union address, Republican officials are considering cuts to Medicare and Social Security, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said. adding that today, in his budget, President Biden honors his ironclad commitment by strongly opposing welfare cuts. Health insurance and social security.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement: President Trump kept his promise to protect Social Security and Medicare during his first term, and President Trump will continue to protect firmly on Social Security and Medicare during his second term. The only candidate who poses a threat to Social Security and Medicare is Joe Biden whose mass invasion of countless millions of illegal aliens will, if allowed to stay, take Social Security and Medicare -disease to warp and collapse.

Opposition to cutting retirement benefits unifies Democrats, many of whom favor expanding Social Security benefits as well as adding dental, vision and hearing benefits to Medicare.

Republicans are more divided on how to approach these programs, with many House Republican lawmakers supporting a budget that calls for cutting spending by raising the Social Security eligibility age and calling for privatization partial Medicare. But Trump has sought to position himself in opposition to conservative orthodoxy on retirement spending, without specifying what he would do.

On CNBC, the former president spoke widely.

I know that we will end up weakening Social Security because the country is weak. I mean, take a look outside the stock market…we're going through hell. People are going through hell, Trump said, adding that the middle class has been treated very, very poorly by politics.

