Jokowi, father of the nation, must run in all political parties





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Golkar Party Deputy General Chairman Ahmad Doli Kurnia responded to the Indonesian Solidarity Party's (PSI) proposal for Joko Widodo to lead the new government's political coalition. Doli responded positively to the proposal, but stressed that there had been no official discussions between political parties. Previously, Deputy Chairman of the PSI Advisory Council Grace Natalie said there was a proposal within her party that Jokowi would be placed above all political parties. According to him, the president should lead a coalition of parties sharing the same vision of a “golden Indonesia”. “From statement “First, we all agree, I think, that Mr. Jokowi, as the father of the nation, must run in all groups, in all interests, in all political parties, so that we can all be strong in building the future of Indonesia for the next five years at least,” Doli said on the show. “Evening Compass” Compass TVMonday (3/11/2024). “Second, there are indeed loose discussions among the leaders of the Forward Indonesia Coalition on how to make permanent the coalition that was built yesterday during the presidential election to face important political agendas in the future .” Also read: Erwin Aksa regarding the “Jokowi effect” in the 2024 elections: those who increase Golkar votes are legislative candidates Golkar's vice president for electoral victory stressed that discussions regarding the next government coalition should take place after the General Election Commission (KPU) determines the results of the 2024 elections. Nevertheless, Doli admitted that many of Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka's programs required political solidity and stability. It is for this reason that he stressed the need to maintain a coalition to bring stability to Parliament. “In theory there is no format, especially since we have never discussed this topic, we have never discussed the need for a (coalition) president,” Doli said . “It would be better if there were more serious discussions, perhaps once everything is final. “We know how many seats the Indonesian Forward Coalition parties got, how many more seats.” Meanwhile, political observer Ikrar Nusa Bhakti believes that Jokowi does not need “girls” in the next government. The former director of the LIPI Political Research Center said that the next government will have to place as main figures the elected president and the party with the most votes in the coalition. “So let's not give rise to a very strange political situation, or what we call the twin sun,” he said. Also read: Hasto PDI-P: There is great power behind the KPU, the voice of the PSI is exaggerated

