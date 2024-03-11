David Lammy branded 'hypocrite' following latest attack on Boris Johnson | Politics | News





David Lammy has been branded a massive hypocrite after attacking Boris Johnson and the Tories following revelations about the former prime minister's trip to Venezuela. Mr Johnson made headlines yesterday after it was revealed he had taken a secret flight to meet President Maduro, acting as a useful intermediary with the autocrat to relay British calls for him to support the Ukraine rather than Russia. Since 2018, the British Foreign Office has not accepted the legitimacy of President Maduro, whose opposition to free and fair elections has led to him being labeled a dictator. However, Mr Johnson visited him last month for unofficial talks, during which he called on the president to allow free and fair elections. Lord Cameron is understood to have been informed of the meeting before it took place, and Mr Sunak is increasingly content with Mr Johnson's unofficial foreign policy role.

However, this morning Labor wrote to Lord Cameron demanding an urgent explanation about the meeting, accusing Mr Johnson of undermining the consistency of our international approach. Lobbying, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said the Conservatives could not be relied on to present a coherent face to the outside world. Mr Lammy's attack sparked accusations of hypocrisy, but after it was revealed he himself undermined Britain's foreign policy position in 2019 by attempting to overturn the outcome of the European referendum. In October 2019, Mr Lammy traveled to Brussels with fellow Remainers Vince Cable, Dominic Grieve, Caroline Lucas and Liz Saville Roberts to argue for an extension of Brexit to allow time for a referendum on the EU before the European Council summit. . The Remain MPs' begging trip was in direct contradiction to then Prime Minister Boris Johnson's position that we must leave the EU on October 31.

Mr Lammy told the Mirror: I am clear that I will fight tooth and nail to stay in the European Union. A senior Conservative source has now told the Express that Mr Lammy's criticism of Mr Johnson's trip to Venezuela was the height of hypocrisy. They said: “It is the height of hypocrisy that while he was shuttling to Brussels to conduct parallel negotiations with Brussels, he is now criticizing every politician who speaks to foreign leaders.” This is a weak attempt by Labor to keep this in the news and bodes very ill for David Lammy as Foreign Secretary if he is ever given the job. he now criticizes all politicians who speak to foreign leaders.”

Labor's letter to Lord Cameron sets out a number of points it wants to address, including when he was first informed of Mr Johnson's intention to visit the South American country . Shadow Foreign Secretary Anna McMorrin is also demanding to know whether Mr Johnson received a briefing from civil servants and whether he was able to use official resources. Ms McMorrin fumes: Given your unelected position in the Lords, Britain already has a Foreign Secretary who cannot be held accountable to the House of Commons. There is no need for Boris Johnson to freelance in the shadows.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1876143/David-Lammy-hypocrisy-Remainer-Boris-Johnson

