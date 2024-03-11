Politics
Xi Jinping | China's parliament concludes annual meeting with calls to support President Xi Jinping's vision and support the economy
China's parliament concluded its week-long annual session on Monday by calling on the people to rally behind President Xi Jinping, abandoning for the first time the decades-old practice of prime ministers' press conferences to denounce the country's slowdown. second largest economy in the world, growing. unemployment and the complex geostrategic environment facing the country.
The annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), dubbed Parliament's rubber stamp by critics for its consistent support of the ruling Communist Party's policies, approved the annual budget which set a moderate official target of around 5 percent, on top of the whopping $232 billion. defense spending is second only to that of the United States to modernize the military.
During the sessions, members of the NPC and the national advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said they were united behind Xi's leadership as the country faces more internal and external challenges in a context of economic slowdown and declining business confidence.
Premier Li Qiang, 64, a close confidant of Xi and the second leader in the party hierarchy, presented his first work report to the NPC on the opening day, announcing beforehand that he would not take the speech during the usual press conference, a tradition followed. from 1988 by his former colleagues to answer officially selected questions from domestic and foreign media, mainly on the state of the economy, popular issues and Beijing's world view on complex issues.
The nationally televised Prime Ministers' press conference on the last day of the NPC is widely watched across the country as it covered several local issues regarding people's lives in a closed political system.
The government has given no reason for abandoning the practice, while critics have spoken of the diminishing spotlight on the prime minister's office amid an increasing consolidation of powers by Xi, 70, who has become sole leader of the Chinese Communist Party after founder Mao Zedong to continue to lead the country. power after two terms.
Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC, the military in addition to the presidency, unlike his predecessors who resigned after a ten-year term, was elected to a third five-year term by the party last year .
Declining attention to the prime minister, as well as a shorter congress this year, are signs of structural change underway within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), where President Xi Jinping is accumulating more in addition to power at the expense of other individuals and institutions, Alfred. Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore, told the BBC.
Notable legislation at the current NPC meeting was the adoption of the Organic Law of the State Council, China's version of a cabinet that follows the vision of Xi, who has become the party's top leader.
The notable media interaction during the current NPC session was that of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who dismissed pessimistic sentiments regarding the continued slowdown of China's economy.
China's economy, which grew 5.2 percent last year, shows that China remains a strong growth engine, Wang said.
Spreading pessimistic views about China will ultimately harm itself, and misassessing China will lead to missed opportunities, Wang said.
During the session, Chinese officials downplayed concerns over rising unemployment and pledged to stabilize and expand employment and improve people's livelihoods as a priority of their overall socio-economic development efforts. .
In his speeches at the NPC proceedings, Xi stressed the importance of developing new quality productive forces based on local conditions and stressed the need to strengthen basic research in applied sciences, achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key areas and foster new drivers for the development of new quality productive forces.
Xi also called for the pursuit of common prosperity for all to be an essential part of China's modernization, according to state media.
Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.
