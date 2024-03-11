Politics
PM Modi launches Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway, says it will change the lives of people in NCR | Delhi News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Haryana section of the Dwarka to Gurgaon Expressway following a roadshow and said the ₹9,000-crore project would improve the travel experience in the National Capital Region .
This will change the speed of life of the people of NCR. Previous governments inaugurated small projects and boasted about them for five months. While the BJP has inaugurated different projects, we do not have enough time to unveil them all. Not even three months have passed in 2024, and so far, projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore have either been inaugurated or their foundation stones have been laid. The difference between challenges and opportunities is how you perceive them. Turning problems into opportunities is Modis guarantee, PM Modi said.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh were present.
Prime Minister Modi recalled Gurgaon's transition from a dangerous zone to one with businesses and the fastest growing city in the NCR. This highway would provide better access to the airport. This would better integrate the NCR and stimulate the economy. When this joins the Delhi-Mumbai highway, it will open a new chapter, he added.
Recalling his early days with the Haryana Chief Minister, PM Modi said he was riding a passenger on the Khattars motorcycle. We were leaving Rohtak for Gurgaon and I remember it was difficult to follow this route. Today I am happy, we are also safe, your future is also safe, he said.
I don't think small, I don't harbor small dreams, I don't make small plans. I have big dreams. Whatever I have to do, I want it to be huge, I want it to be huge, I want it to happen quickly. I want to see India developing in 2047, he said.
Lashing out at the opposition alliance, PM Modi said if anyone is suffering from this government scheme, it is the Congress and its arrogant alliance. Their sleep has been lost. There is so much development; when they talk about one project, Modi makes it 10. They can't understand how quickly we get the job done. That's why they say Modi is doing work worth billions for the polls. In 10 years, the country has transformed, but the spectacles of the Congress and its alliance have not changed. The power of their glasses is the same, all negative. This is the story of the Congress and the INDI Alliance.
“They ran the government on the basis of election promises. In 2006, as part of the National Roads Development Project, they announced the construction of a 1,000 km highway. But they bragged about it and allowed themselves to be trapped by their own words. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway was discussed in 2008, but we completed it in 2018. The Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road were also blocked for 20 years, but our dual-engine government completed the work, Modi said.
First delay the host, now the delivery is hot. Pehle vilamb hota tha, ab vikas hota hai (Earlier there were delays, now there is delivery and development), PM Modi said.
We are planning a high-speed corridor of 9,000 km, of which 4,000 km have already been completed. Until 2014, only five cities had metro services; today, 21 cities have metro services. There is extensive planning and round-the-clock work. This work is done when the intention is good. In the next five years, progress will be even faster,” PM Modi added.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/pm-modi-dwarka-expressway-inauguration-9207998/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi launches Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway, says it will change the lives of people in NCR | Delhi News
- Turkey to step up militant attacks as Erdogan courts nationalists
- BRI could unlock film distribution potential in Asia, Antara producer says – World
- On-chip all-optical frequency division using a single laser
- Jacksonville vs. Florida State International Predictions and Picks
- Xi Jinping | China's parliament concludes annual meeting with calls to support President Xi Jinping's vision and support the economy
- Jimmy Kimmel ordered not to read Donald Trump's Oscar message
- Jimmy Buffett “Keep the Party On” Hollywood Bowl All-Star Tribute Show
- FSU football spring roster, depth chart analysis: defensive tackle
- Tim Cook is an unexpected winner of the Oscars fashion competition
- Investors await key February inflation report
- How does Tokyo intend to revitalize its startup ecosystem based on the 10x10x10 strategy?