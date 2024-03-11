PM Modi launches Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway, says it will change the lives of people in NCR | Delhi News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Haryana section of the Dwarka to Gurgaon Expressway following a roadshow and said the ₹9,000-crore project would improve the travel experience in the National Capital Region .

This will change the speed of life of the people of NCR. Previous governments inaugurated small projects and boasted about them for five months. While the BJP has inaugurated different projects, we do not have enough time to unveil them all. Not even three months have passed in 2024, and so far, projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore have either been inaugurated or their foundation stones have been laid. The difference between challenges and opportunities is how you perceive them. Turning problems into opportunities is Modis guarantee, PM Modi said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh were present.

Prime Minister Modi recalled Gurgaon's transition from a dangerous zone to one with businesses and the fastest growing city in the NCR. This highway would provide better access to the airport. This would better integrate the NCR and stimulate the economy. When this joins the Delhi-Mumbai highway, it will open a new chapter, he added.

Recalling his early days with the Haryana Chief Minister, PM Modi said he was riding a passenger on the Khattars motorcycle. We were leaving Rohtak for Gurgaon and I remember it was difficult to follow this route. Today I am happy, we are also safe, your future is also safe, he said.

I don't think small, I don't harbor small dreams, I don't make small plans. I have big dreams. Whatever I have to do, I want it to be huge, I want it to be huge, I want it to happen quickly. I want to see India developing in 2047, he said.

Lashing out at the opposition alliance, PM Modi said if anyone is suffering from this government scheme, it is the Congress and its arrogant alliance. Their sleep has been lost. There is so much development; when they talk about one project, Modi makes it 10. They can't understand how quickly we get the job done. That's why they say Modi is doing work worth billions for the polls. In 10 years, the country has transformed, but the spectacles of the Congress and its alliance have not changed. The power of their glasses is the same, all negative. This is the story of the Congress and the INDI Alliance.

“They ran the government on the basis of election promises. In 2006, as part of the National Roads Development Project, they announced the construction of a 1,000 km highway. But they bragged about it and allowed themselves to be trapped by their own words. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway was discussed in 2008, but we completed it in 2018. The Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road were also blocked for 20 years, but our dual-engine government completed the work, Modi said.

First delay the host, now the delivery is hot. Pehle vilamb hota tha, ab vikas hota hai (Earlier there were delays, now there is delivery and development), PM Modi said.

We are planning a high-speed corridor of 9,000 km, of which 4,000 km have already been completed. Until 2014, only five cities had metro services; today, 21 cities have metro services. There is extensive planning and round-the-clock work. This work is done when the intention is good. In the next five years, progress will be even faster,” PM Modi added.