Good worship of fasting, may Ramadan bring peace

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo expressed his congratulations Ramadan And cult of fasting for the country's Muslims.

He uploaded these remarks to X's official social media account, @jokowi Monday (03/11/2024) evening.

“Welcome to fasting. Marhaban ya Ramadan. In addition to suppressing hunger and thirst, fasting is an opportunity to purify the heart and soul”, to write Jokowi.

“May the month of Ramadan bring us all purity and peace” she says.

Read also : When is the intention to fast for Ramadan made, in Sahur or at night?

As previously reported, the government, through the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag), determined that the 1st Ramadhan 1445 AH or the start of the fast of Ramadan 2024 would fall tomorrow, Tuesday (3/12/2024).

Minister of Religion (Menag) Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said that the determination of the start of Ramadhan 2024 was jointly decided at the isbat session today, Sunday (10/3/2024) evening.

“The 1st Ramadan falls on Tuesday, March 12, 2024,” Yaqut said during a press conference at the Ministry of Religion in Central Jakarta on Tuesday.

Read also : Fearing breaking their fast, visitors to Tanah Abang buy Eid clothes on the 1st day of Ramadhan

The isbat session involved the Hisab and Rukyat team of the Ministry of Religion and was attended by ambassadors from friendly countries and representatives of Islamic community organizations (ormas).

This session also involved representatives from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the leadership of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and of Commission VIII DPR RI.



Get updates Featured News And latest news every day from Kompas.com. Let's join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, by clicking on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join us. First you need to install the Telegram application on your cell phone.

