Politics
Good worship of fasting, may Ramadan bring peace
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo expressed his congratulations Ramadan And cult of fasting for the country's Muslims.
He uploaded these remarks to X's official social media account, @jokowi Monday (03/11/2024) evening.
“Welcome to fasting. Marhaban ya Ramadan. In addition to suppressing hunger and thirst, fasting is an opportunity to purify the heart and soul”, to write Jokowi.
“May the month of Ramadan bring us all purity and peace” she says.
As previously reported, the government, through the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag), determined that the 1st Ramadhan 1445 AH or the start of the fast of Ramadan 2024 would fall tomorrow, Tuesday (3/12/2024).
Minister of Religion (Menag) Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said that the determination of the start of Ramadhan 2024 was jointly decided at the isbat session today, Sunday (10/3/2024) evening.
“The 1st Ramadan falls on Tuesday, March 12, 2024,” Yaqut said during a press conference at the Ministry of Religion in Central Jakarta on Tuesday.
The isbat session involved the Hisab and Rukyat team of the Ministry of Religion and was attended by ambassadors from friendly countries and representatives of Islamic community organizations (ormas).
This session also involved representatives from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the leadership of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and of Commission VIII DPR RI.
