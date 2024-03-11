Pakistani police crack down on PTI protests following election fraud allegations | Imran Khan News





There have been allegations of large-scale fraud in last month's vote, which the PTI blames on authorities preventing it from coming to power.

Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistani police have been accused of launching a brutal attack on supporters of the main opposition party and arresting more than 100 of its members during protests across the country over alleged fraud in elections. general elections last month.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had called protests on Sunday to demand the restoration of its stolen mandate in the February 8 elections as well as the immediate release of its leaders, including party founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last month's vote gave rise to allegations of large-scale fraud that the PTI says was carried out by authorities to prevent it from coming to power.

Since the Khan government was ousted from power in 2022, the PTI has seen unprecedented repression. Khan himself has been in prison since August last year, following his conviction in cases linked to the leak of state secrets, corruption and even illegal marriages. He denies the accusations, calling them politically motivated and intended to keep him away from active politics.

Meanwhile, the crackdown on his party saw the PTI lose its electoral symbol days before the elections it was heavily favored for. This action forced its candidates to run for office as independents.

Polling day was marked by violence, followed by unusually delayed results, raising fears that votes were manipulated by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Yet PTI-backed candidates became the largest political group in Parliament, winning 93 seats. But its rivals, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) with 75 seats and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) with 54 seats, entered into an alliance and formed the government earlier this month.

The PTI says it is opposed to the new government because the votes were rigged and has demanded action against the electoral authorities and the caretaker government that oversaw the elections.

To press its demands, the PTI called on its supporters across the country to take to the streets on Sunday.

As PTI members and supporters gathered, raising slogans against the government and calling for its dismissal, the protest in the eastern city of Lahore turned violent.

Several videos posted on social media showed police attacking protesters with sticks and pushing people inside police vehicles.

A video showed a bearded man holding a PTI flag being dragged out of his car. A large crowd gathered around his vehicle, forcing police to let the man go. Another video showed a PTI leader being dragged into a police vehicle as he continued to raise slogans.

In a statement, the PTI said all its arrested leaders should be immediately released and the shameful pattern of state repression, brutality and fascism should be abandoned. The party said it would hold weekly protests until its demands were met.

A majority of those arrested [on Sunday] have now been released, but the fact is that the police cannot arrest people who are protesting peacefully, PTI leader Shayan Bashir told Al Jazeera.

