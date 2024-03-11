Trump Gives CNBC Disjointed Response on Why He Backtracked on TikTok Ban





Former President Donald J. Trump offered a disjointed and confusing explanation Monday for why he reversed course on whether the United States should ban TikTok, fearing its Chinese ownership poses a threat to national security.

In an interview with CNBC, Mr Trump said he still saw the social media app as a threat to national security, but banning it would drive young people crazy. He added that any action harming TikTok would benefit Facebook, which he called the enemy of the people.

Frankly, there are a lot of people on TikTok who love it, Mr. Trump said. There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who would go crazy without it.

There's a lot of good and a lot of bad with TikTok, he added, but what I don't like is that without TikTok you can make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook an enemy of the people , with many things. medias.

Mr Trump attempted to ban TikTok while in office, pushing its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform to a new owner or face being blocked from US app stores. A House committee proposed legislation last week that would also force TikTok to sever its ties with ByteDance.

In a powerful display of bipartisanship rare these days in Washington, top Republican and Democratic lawmakers on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party used nearly identical language to describe TikTok's risks.

The Republican chairman, Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, said America's chief adversary has no business controlling a dominant media platform in the United States. And his Democratic counterpart, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, said TikTok posed critical threats to our national security as long as it was owned by ByteDance.

But while the bill was under consideration, Mr. Trump said last week on Truth Social, his social media platform, that if you got rid of TikTok, it would double Facebook's business. He said he didn't want Facebook to do better. Mr. Trump was banned from Facebook in the wake of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and reinstated early last year.

The full House is expected to vote on the bill on Wednesday. President Biden said last week that he would sign the measure if it reached his desk.

To support his claim as an enemy of the people, Mr. Trump pointed to grants that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg gave in 2020 to state and local election offices to help them manage voting during the pandemic. Mr. Trump suggested that Mr. Zuckerberg, whose website was part of the Trump 2016 campaign's winning strategy, should face prison time for the donations.

Mr. Trump also claimed that Facebook was just as beholden to China as TikTok. Facebook is blocked in the country and attempts by its parent company, Meta, to bring it back have failed. The company has taken steps to sell its virtual reality headsets there.

The CNBC interviewer asked Mr. Trump about suspicions that he was paid to change his mind about TikTok after a meeting with a major TikTok investor, billionaire Jeff Yass.

Mr. Trump and his team are working frantically to find major new donors as he heads into a general election against Mr. Biden, who along with allied groups has far more money behind him.

Mr. Trump this month met with the world's second-richest man, Elon Musk, and at a recent event hosted by the conservative group Club for Growth, Mr. Trump reportedly praised Mr. Yass as fantastic. The Club for Growth recently approached Mr. Trump after several months of freezing.

Mr. Yass, who had previously been a harsh critic of Mr. Trump, appears to have changed his mind. An official with the pro-Trump super PAC declined to say whether Mr. Yass had given money to the outside group, but a person close to the campaign said the Trump team expected a large donation from Mr. Yass to one of the outside groups supporting the campaign. the former president.

Mr. Yass funded a major advocacy campaign in Washington to end the ban on TikTok. He and his allies recruited several former Trump administration officials to help with the effort, including Tony Sayegh, who was a Treasury official, and Kellyanne Conway, who was a senior adviser to the president.

In the CNBC interview, Mr. Trump denied discussing TikTok with Mr. Yass during their meeting.

No, I didn't, Mr. Trump said, saying it was a brief meeting with Mr. Yass and his wife. He never mentioned TikTok.

Mr. Trump's criticism of the new legislation is striking because of his decision to restrict the business while in office. An executive order he signed in August 2020 says TikTok's data collection from its users threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party to access Americans' personal and proprietary information. He added that TikTok could be used to spread disinformation to benefit Beijing.

These risks are real, indicates the decree.

Mr. Trump's administration moved to block Apple and Google's app stores from offering TikTok due to concerns about Chinese ownership of the apps. But federal courts have repeatedly ruled to block Mr. Trump's ban on TikTok from going into effect.

ByteDance appeared to reach an agreement to sell a stake in TikTok to Oracle, a cloud computing company whose executives had ties to Mr. Trump. The acquisition never came to fruition as legal challenges to Mr. Trump's ban were taken to court.

Mr. Trump acknowledged in his CNBC interview that well-paid lobbyists are shaping how the government runs TikTok.

Congress, Mr. Trump said, is extremely beholden to people called lobbyists, who happen to be very talented, very good and very rich.

I could have banned TikTok, he added, I pretty much got it banned, I could have done that. But I said: you know what, but I'll leave it to you.

