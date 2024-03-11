Karnataka Congress chief's threat to hit PM Modi with shoes sparks outrage in BJP





With the Lok Sabha elections fast approaching and parties upping the ante against each other, Karnataka Congress chief GS Manjunath was on Monday accused of abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video shared by the Karnataka BJP unit, Manjunath was heard targeting Prime Minister Modi, saying: “Kallalli irodanna toghondu personalized (I'm going to hit him with my shoes).” Commenting on Manjunath's alleged offence, the Karnataka BJP said that while PM Modi was the “proud prime minister” of 140 million Indians and admired across the world, it had become the “ritual” of Congress to insult him. “Congress leaders do not have the courage to question the state chief minister even though the state is in trouble due to drought, Cauvery water is being released into Tamil Nadu and the pockets of Kannadigas are being reduced by rising prices,” the BJP accused. The incident comes days after Prime Minister Modi, on the occasion of Women's Day, announced that prices of domestic gas cylinders would be reduced by Rs 100. Announcing the price cut, Modi had said, “This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, which will particularly benefit our Nari Shakti. » “By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empower women and ensure they have an easy life,” had added the Prime Minister. Today, on the occasion of Women's Day, our government has decided to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, thereby benefiting especially to our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024 The announcement, however, had it didn't go well with the opposition parties. While NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule termed the announcement as 'jumla', the Congress said, “BJP is a very intelligent party.” They sell LPG cylinders from Rs 395 to Rs 1,000, then PM Modi announces a discount. per Rs 100.” The Samajwadi Party also attacked the Centre, calling the Ujwala Yojana a 'fraud', while the TMC questioned the timing of the price cut, saying the move was taken to appease voters ahead of the elections of Lok Sabha. (Published March 11, 2024, 9:20 a.m. EAST)

