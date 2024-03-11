In China, Xi Jinping still asserts his personal power over the communist regime





The Chinese president (here, during the National People's Assembly, March 10, Beijing) takes a clear swing to the left by engraving in stone the absolute supremacy of a Party that is now completely in his control.

Tingshu Wang/Reuters



DECRYPTION – A constitutional reform buried the collective leadership of the Party.

Correspondent in Asia In Xi Jinping's China, even the prime minister is asked to keep quiet. Li Qiang was deprived of a press conference on Monday March 11, the closing of the National People's Assembly (NPA), the annual high mass of the communist regime, in Beijing. For the first time in more than three decades, the Prime Minister did not comply with this very choreographed ritual, which offered him a rare opportunity to unveil the government strategy for the coming year, and to assert himself politically. The exercise instituted in 1988 was abruptly abolished, and should not take place in the coming years, the government announced on the eve of the opening of the plenary session of the Chinese Parliament, in the Great Hall of the People, last week. read alsoIn China, Xi Jinping reactivates the militias of the Mao era As a symbol of President Xi Jinping's undivided personal power, further strengthened during this session, was buried for good collective leadership of his predecessors to give birth to a hyper-presidency This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 84% left to discover.

