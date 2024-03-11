Expert says Jokowi doesn't need girls in next government: no twin suns





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Political observer Ikrar Nusa Bhakti believes that Indonesian President Joko Widodo does not need “girls” in the next government. This was conveyed by Ikrar in response to the Indonesian Solidarity Party's (PSI) proposal that Jokowi become the leader of the coalition in the coming period. Pledge emphasized that the president-elect and the coalition party with the most votes should become central figures in the Indonesian Forward Coalition. He warned that Jokowi's presence could give rise to the “twin suns” phenomenon. “So let's not give rise to a very strange political situation, or the so-called twin suns,” Ikrar said on the “Evening Kompas” program. Compass TVMonday (3/11/2024). Also read: Responding to the PSI proposal, the deputy head of Golkar: Jokowi, father of the nation, must stand up to all political parties The Australian Griffith University graduate believes there is no need to create a new position to involve Jokowi in the next government. According to him, Jokowi can still make his contribution without creating a specific position. “It's better not to have to do this, he can just contribute to the new cabinet or later to the parties supporting the Prabowo-Gibran couple without having to take a legal or important position,” Ikrar said. “Why? Because I still think that if this happens, it will be difficult for the Prabowo-Gibran government to run. Secondly, we also know that whatever happens, the former president should never again be a girl.” The former director of the LIPI Policy Research Center then gave an example of the attitude of former Indonesian presidents who were not “girls” after resigning, such as BJ Habibie, Megawati Soekarnoputri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Regarding the PSI proposal, Ikrar referred to the party led by Jokowi's son who always wanted to emphasize that his party was “Jokowi's party.” Mathematically, it is expected that the PSI will not enter Parliament for the period 2024-2029. “There is no need to build a new system, there is a coalition president or there will also be a coordinating minister or other positions that will place Jokowi in a position that is, in quotes, superior to that of the president-elect himself. And that is very unpleasant,” Pledge said. Meanwhile, Golkar Party General Deputy Chairman Ahmad Doli Kurnia emphasized that until now there have been no official discussions regarding Jokowi's next position. However, Doli welcomed the PSI proposal. If Jokowi is not assigned a particular position, Doli believes that the president already has a special relationship with Prabowo Subianto, the presidential candidate who currently tops the provisional vote count. “I'm sure Pak Jokowi understands his position, Pak Jokowi can also help regardless of his position. Regarding his position, legal, formal or informal, it depends on Pak Prabowo as president-elect,” he said. Also read: Hasto PDI-P: There is great power behind the KPU, the voice of the PSI is exaggerated

