Former chief of staff criticizes Trump for comments about Hitler

Retired Gen. John Kelly, who served as White House chief of staff in the Trump administration, recounted several conversations in which former President Trump spoke favorably of Adolf Hitler, saying the Nazi leader had did “good things” and inspired loyalty within his army. .

Kelly discussed these conversations in an interview with CNN anchor and chief national security analyst Jim Sciutto, who is publishing them as part of a new book, “The Rise of Great Powers.”

A book preview was released on Monday.

“He said, 'Well, but Hitler did some good things,'” Kelly said of a conversation with Trump.

“I said, 'Well, what?' And he said, “Well, [Hitler] rebuild the economy. But what did he do with this rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said, “Sir, you can never say anything good about this guy. Nothing,'” Kelly told Sciutto, explaining how he responded to that then-boss.

“I mean, Mussolini was a great guy in comparison,” Kelly told Trump, referring to the Italian fascist leader and Hitler ally.

According to Sciutto's book, Kelly and other former Trump advisers believe the former president's favorable words about Hitler reflect how he views autocrats past and present.

Sciutto writes that Kelly and others told him they “believe the root of his admiration for these figures is that he envies their power.”

John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser who fell out with the ex-president, told Sciutto that Trump “considers himself a big guy,” adding: “He likes to deal with other great, and great as [President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] in Turkey you can put people in prison and you don't need to ask anyone's permission. He rather likes it.

Trump also faced scrutiny during a meeting Friday with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, which was criticized by President Biden.

In a statement, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung criticized Kelly and Bolton, who have each said critical things about Trump in the past.

“John Kelly and John Bolton have made complete fools of themselves and are suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. They need to seek professional help because their hatred is consuming their empty lives,” he wrote in the statement.

Kelly told Sciutto it was difficult to understand what he described as blind spots in the way Trump thinks about Hitler.

“It's pretty hard to believe, though, that he missed the Holocaust, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs who were killed in the European theater,” Kelly told Sciutto. “But I think it’s more, again, the tough guy thing.”

Kelly also said that Trump admired the loyalty of Nazi officers to Hitler, lamenting that Trump himself was not capable of maintaining the same level of loyalty.

“He was asking me about loyalty issues and how when I pointed out to him that the German generals as a group were not loyal to him and had in fact attempted to assassinate him several times, and he didn't know,” Kelly told Sciutto.

“He really believed, when he brought us generals, that we would be loyal – that we would do whatever he wanted us to do,” Kelly added.

Kelly told Sciutto that Trump was “not a tough guy by any means, but in fact, quite the opposite,” adding, “but that's how he sees himself.”

Updated at 12:24 p.m. ET