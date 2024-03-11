Politics
PM Modi to visit Gujarat tomorrow
Ahmedabad Others
PM Modi to visit Gujarat tomorrow
Will lay foundation stone of Rs 1,200 cr Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project in city
=> (Left) Sabarmati Ashram prepares for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. (Right) A model of the redevelopment project on display
(Left) Sabarmati Ashram prepares for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. (Right) A model of the redevelopment project on display
[description] => (Left) Sabarmati Ashram prepares for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. (Right) A model of the redevelopment project on display
(Left) Sabarmati Ashram prepares for Prime Minister Narendra Modis' visit. (Right) A model of the redevelopment project on display
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the city on Tuesday for a day-long visit to the state during which he will lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Rs 1,200-crore Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project.
The Prime Minister will also unveil and perform the groundbreaking ceremony of various projects of the Railways worth Rs 85,000 crore. It will also flag off the Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat train which has been extended to Dwarka. The Prime Minister will also flag off the second Vande Bharat train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai and inaugurate a station – produce stand, Gati Shakti Freight Terminal, goods shed and Jan Aushadi Center during his visit.
The Prime Minister will launch 10 new Vande Bharat trains to various destinations in the country. It will also signal freight trains on 6 dedicated corridors.
Later, the Prime Minister will visit Gandhi Ashram where he will unveil the master plan for the redevelopment of the Ashram. Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister will leave for Pokhran to witness the Bharat Shakti Tri services firing and maneuvering exercise.
Currently, 5 Vande Bharat trains are running on Western Railway: Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Jodhpur, Ahmedabad-Jamnagar, Indore-Bhopal-Nagpur and Udaipur-Jaipur (stop at Chittaurgarh).
The regular route of the Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Superfast Express will operate 6 days a week, except Sundays. Train 22962 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat will leave Ahmedabad at 6:10 am.
and reach Mumbai Central at 11:35 am. The return train 22961 will leave Mumbai Central at 3:55 p.m. and reach Ahmedabad at 9:25 p.m.
PM Modi to perform 'Ashram Bhoomi Vandana'
The project aims to upgrade the infrastructure in the areas surrounding the Ashram and upgrade the facilities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'Ashram Bhoomi Vandana' and launch the Rs 1,200-crore Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram reconstruction project to mark the anniversary of the Dandi March on Tuesday (March 12). Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also be present at the ceremony.
The project aims to upgrade the infrastructure around the Ashram and provide modern facilities to visitors to establish a world-class memorial to Mahatma Gandhi. The renovated Ashram will feature interactive exhibits showcasing various facets of Gandhiji's life, yatras, India's freedom struggle movements and the Ashram's illustrious legacy.
An interpretation center and workshops on activities such as spinning wheel, hand-made textile and paper production will also be established at the Ashram.
The project aims to retain the original essence of the Ashram while incorporating modern elements.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
