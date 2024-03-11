Donald Trump roasted Jimmy Kimmel on social media during the Oscars. Then the host read it on the air.





“Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” win Oscars

Oscar glory for “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” 04:43

After former President Donald Trump issued a scathing review of Jimmy Kimmel's performance as host of the 2024 Oscars, Kimmel read it on air during the ceremony — and took a dig at the Republican frontrunner at the 2024 presidential election.

In a social media post, Trump rhetorically asked if there had ever been a “worse host” than Kimmel at the Oscars and criticized his opening monologue. He also sarcastically suggested that ABC, which broadcasts the Oscars, should have replaced four-time host Kimmel with “Good Morning America” ​​co-anchor George Stephanopoulos (or, as Trump called him, “George Slopanopoulos”).

Kimmel, who has long criticized Trump on his late-night show, took note and read Trump's take live during his closing remarks — much to the delight of the Hollywood audience.

“See if you can guess which former president just posted this on Truth Social? Kimmel said. “Anyone? No?”

Jimmy Kimmel read Donald Trump's critique at the Academy Awards on Sunday night after the former president criticized the host. Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg/Getty Images and Kevin Winter via Getty Images

“Thank you, President Trump,” he continued. “Thanks for looking. I'm surprised you're still standing. Isn't this after your prison sentence?” The crack — which referred to Trump's indictment in four criminal cases at the state and federal level — received a round of applause at the awards ceremony.

At this year's Academy Awards, “Oppenheimer” won awards in major categories, including best director, best actor and best picture, after receiving 13 nominations. Another big winner at the 96th Academy Awards was “Poor Things,” which won four, including best actress for Emma Stone.

More highlights:

Who won the 2024 Oscars? See the full list of Oscar winners2024 Oscars red carpet fashion and key moments from Oscar arrivalsWho included the 2024 Oscars In Memoriam? Complete list of people remembered at the Oscars Plus Christopher Brito

Christopher Brito is a social media manager and trending content editor for CBS News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-oscars-jimmy-kimmel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos