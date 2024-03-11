Filipino journalist Andrew Masigan: Xi Jinping declared that “2024 will be the year of reunification between China and Taiwan”; “If China succeeds in its Taiwan campaign, an invasion of strategic areas of Southeast Asia will likely follow”

On March 6, 2024, Filipino journalist Andrew J. Masigan published an article titled “The New Taiwanese Government and America's Role” in the Philippine Star media outlet, warning the West about China's intentions to invade Taiwan in 2024 and the implications of such an invasion. an agression.[1]

Masigan wrote that Beijing has never hidden its intentions to invade Taiwan. In his New Year's message, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that 2024 would be the year of reunification between China and Taiwan: “Next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China… China will surely be reunified. and all Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common goal and share the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. »[2]

In fact, Masigan wrote that China was preparing for war: “This is evident in the war infrastructure they have built; in the changes they have made to their legal system; in preparations to protect their economies against sanctions; “

According to Masigan, several factors could trigger an invasion: “First, if [Taiwan’s President-elect] Lai Ching-te declares independence from China. Second, for political reasons. The Chinese economy is in bad shape and public dissension is increasing. A war would distract the Chinese people while uniting them. Third, if the People's Liberation Army pressures Xi to invade now (rather than later), since the generals are aging and their preparations will soon be in vain. Fourth, power struggles within the Chinese Communist Party are so divisive that war is being used to unite the party. Fifth, whether China's gray zone intimidation tactics are met with an armed response. » Furthermore, Masigan said that 2024 is an opportune time for China to take action: “You see, America is facing a presidential election in November and the last thing the American electorate wants is waging a war that is not theirs. The more Biden supports Taiwan, the less popular he becomes. If China attacks Taiwan this year, Biden will be politically constrained. »



“Lai Ching-te’s “priority” will be to “economically decouple” Taiwan from the mainland”

“Congratulations to Taiwan for holding peaceful, democratic and orderly elections on January 13. We also congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te (William Lai is his English name) who won with a majority vote of 40.5 in favor. Lai was followed by Hou Yu-hi of the Kuomintang Party and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People's Party finished with 33.49 percent and 26.01 percent of the voter share, respectively.

“President-elect Lai belongs to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the same party as outgoing President Tsai Ing-Wen. Like his predecessor, Lai resists overtures for Chinese reunification. He is determined to maintain Taiwan's independence and to move closer to the United States as its main defense partner.

“It is my important responsibility as president to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Lai recently told media. He added that while his administration will seek dialogue and engagement with Beijing, he remains “committed to preventing Taiwan from continuing.” threats and intimidation from China.

“Lai seeks a status quo when it comes to Taiwan-China relations. Status quo means no war and should not be subsumed like Hong Kong was. Lai's position on China represents the will of the Taiwanese people. A survey shows that the majority reject reunification with China because they value the freedoms allowed by its democratic system.

“The Taiwanese have proven that Chinese society can thrive even in the midst of strong democratic systems. In terms of per capita income, Taiwan is three times richer than China. It also beats China in most development indices. This proves that a democratic system is better suited. at the heart of Chinese culture than Maoist-style communism.

“But Taiwan's economy remains deeply integrated with China, so when Lai takes office on May 20, his priority will be to decouple economically from the mainland.

“He also plans to increase the island state's defense budget to strengthen its deterrence and defense capabilities. Lai wants to develop Taiwan's local arms industry and is counting on the United States to do so. help do so. Achieving this will be a challenge for Lai since his The DPP party failed to gain a majority in Taiwan's Parliament. This is the first time the DPP has lost a majority since 2000.[4]

“As for Beijing, it considers Lai, 64, a separatist and a “troublemaker through and through” for saying he would work for Taiwan's formal independence. In fact, before the election, Beijing had warned that voting for Lai was voting for war.”

“China is preparing for war”

“Beijing has been surprisingly calm since Lai's victory. But I think this is just the calm before the storm. We all know Beijing's intentions, because they have never tried to hide them. In the message from Xi Jinping's New Year, he declared that 2024 will be the year of reunification between China and Taiwan and he will not hesitate to use force, if necessary.

“Xi means what he says. China has prepared for war. This is evident in the war infrastructure it has built, in the changes it has made to its legal system, in the preparations to protect its economy against sanctions, in its reserves of fuel, essential raw materials and food and, most notably, to ensure military preparedness. China communicates its intentions to the world through its actions.

“Is President Lai certain to face China's wrath? The odds say so. Indeed, Lai is firm on his position and Xi will accept nothing less than reunification. It's a classic standoff and a recipe for armed conflict.

“When might the invasion take place? China's amphibious forces are not 100% prepared at the moment, but certain events could still trigger an attack on Taiwan.

“These triggers are: first, if Lai declares independence from China. Second, for political reasons. China's economy is in poor shape and public dissent is on the rise. A war would distract the people's attention Chinese while uniting it. Third, if the people The Liberation Army pressures Xi to invade now (rather than later) because the generals are aging and their preparations will soon be in vain. Fourth, power struggles within the Chinese Communist Party become so divided that a war is used to unite the party, if China's bullying tactics in the gray zone provoke an armed response.

“This year is also an opportune time for China to act. You see, America is facing a presidential election in November and the last thing the American electorate wants is to fight a war that is not not theirs. The more support Biden gives to Taiwan, the less popular he becomes. So if China attacks Taiwan this year, Biden will be politically constrained.”

“If China succeeds in annexing Taiwan, it will send a signal that the United States is incapable of defending its allies”; “America must not give up”

“That said, politics must always be put aside for the common good and America must step up its efforts, regardless of the political cost. Because if China succeeds in annexing Taiwan, it will send a signal that the United States are unable to defend their allies. China has the morale and strategic advantage it needs.

“If China succeeds in its Taiwan campaign, an invasion of strategic areas of Southeast Asia will likely follow. Indeed, control of Taiwan, the West Philippine Sea and strategic parts of ASEAN will make China the predominant power in the Indo-Pacific—precisely the power base it needs to project its influence around the world.

“So America must not give up. It must also speed up delivery of the weapons that Taiwan has ordered and paid for. (The United States faces a weapons manufacturing backlog given ongoing simultaneous conflicts.)

“Like the rest of the democratic world, we must support Taiwan in its diplomatic engagements, even though many countries have adopted the one-China policy. We must support Taiwan and its democracy.”