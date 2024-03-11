Donald Trump suggests eliminating retirement programs in an inconsistent approach





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump appeared to suggest he favored eliminating retirement programs such as Social Security and Medicare in a rambling response he gave during a television interview Monday.

CNBC's Joe Kernan asked Trump, who previously said he was opposed to cutting so-called social spending, if he had changed his outlook in light of the ballooning national debt.

So, first of all, you can do a lot in terms of rights, in terms of reduction, but also in terms of theft and mismanagement of rights, very mismanagement of rights, Trump said. There are so many things you can do.

It is not clear what Trump meant by reduction, theft or mismanagement of rights. His response continued for several more minutes and covered several other topics, including COVID and ISIS. Kernan's next questions were about Bitcoin.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates seized on Trump's remarks.

As the president just warned in his State of the Union address, Republican officials are considering cuts to Medicare and Social Security, Bates said in a statement released to reporters. Cutting the Medicare and Social Security benefits that Americans have paid for their entire lives, to make way for even more unaffordable tax cuts for the super rich, is exactly a step backwards.

During his rise to power, Trump differentiated himself from other Republicans by pledging not to cut popular retirement programs (although he favored cuts to Social Security disability insurance ). Republicans have mostly lined up behind Trump. Congressional Republicans appeared to be considering cutting retirement programs during a budget impasse last year, until Trump told them not to.

During his State of the Union address last week, President Joe Biden accused Republicans of wanting to cut social programs, prompting audible protests from Republicans in the audience.

If anyone here tries to cut Social Security or Medicare or raise the retirement age, I will stop you, Biden said.

On his social media platform, Trump responded: Republicans have no plans to cut Social Security, story made up by Crooked Joe!

Both Social Security and Medicare are solvent until the early 2030s, according to the Social Security Administration. By 2033, reserves will run out and incoming tax revenues will only cover 77% of Social Security benefits.

