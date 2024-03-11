Boris Johnson's chances of return assessed in TV series

Would this kind of personal question have been asked of a politician? Probably. Since the Blairs' arrival in 1997, it has not been uncommon for the media to ask questions about living conditions and other domestic details in order to learn the person behind the job title. In Rishi Sunak's case, the questioning is now so granular that it extends to his wife's dishwasher-loading skills (or lack thereof, according to him).

What is certain is that no one asked Prime Minister Anthony Eden, or his predecessors, whether his children would live above the store or whether he stacked the cutlery up or down. Such impertinence would have been unthinkable in this age of deference.

Last week, Eden featured in a BBC4 documentary, How the BBC Began, as a marker between the way things were and what they have become. According to the filmmakers, it was the uproar around Suez that forced Eden to become the first Prime Minister to address the UK on television.

It was a difficult occasion, recalls a young producer of the time named David Attenborough. Poor Lady Eden was in such a state because of her husband's faded appearance that she suspected a conspiracy and applied mascara to his mustache to make it stand out. (She later denied this; Sir David stands by what he said.) After Eden, the line between personal and political blurred further. It was no longer enough for politicians to raise their heads at election time and only demand that their policies be covered. The public wanted to know what the individuals really looked like. This is a question they would never ask a supermarket manager or a dentist, but people elected to power? They are considered fair game.

It's a crude way of choosing politicians, but it works. Has there ever been a Prime Minister who was totally misjudged while in office? True character tends to come out in the end, no matter how hard the press office tries.

Which brings us to Boris Johnson. Just when we thought it was safe to get back into the water, the great white shark of English populism once again puts its fin above the waves.

I know, I know, you've seen this movie a million times, but you can't hold back a classic. Like the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus, Boris's comeback stories have their seasons. The run-up to the Conservatives' elimination in the general election is shaping up to be one such occasion.

First to arrive is a new four-part documentary series from Channel 4, The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson. This was followed by headlines in the Daily Telegraph, and other headlines in the same vein in the Sunday papers. Tory MPs are plotting to oust Rishi – and they want Boris to take over, was the Mail on Sundays summary. (Its editorial was entirely in favor of him being given a battle bus and sent to campaign, but not as leader.) The Sunday Times published its own article on Boris's maneuvers, involving the former prime minister and foreign minister who surfaced last month in oil-rich Venezuela to plead Ukraine for help. He would have informed the current Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, by SMS of these unofficial discussions as a courtesy. This probably spares him the kind of scathing letter sent to the Scottish First Minister, Humza Yousaf, for meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

I have to admit that my heart sank at the thought that four more hours would be added to Johnson's already extensive coverage. Parties, wives, Brexit, prorogation of Parliament, Covid, parties, lovers, Gove, Cummings – what more can I say to shed useful light on the subject? Turns out that's kind of the case. There is nothing front page worthy in the films, little that hasn't been seen or referenced before. But the way this is all organized is highly observable and, for Johnson, dangerous.

The most telling quote comes from Andrew Gimson, Johnsons former colleague and his biographer. Boris was always trying to find out how much Gimson was being paid for the book, and every time the two met Johnson would offer him more to abandon the project.

Gimson recalled: He said, “If it's possible, a comic book is great, but nothing could be more damaging than a book that tells the truth about me.”

If this series is the closest to the truth about Johnson, it's a pretty damning indictment. Images from the era tell their own story, public history, but it is the women who ultimately define it. The mother who entered a psychiatric hospital when he was ten, his friends, his au pair, the wives and lovers, one way or another those who want to have a say.

Jennifer Arcuri, the American tech entrepreneur, stood out from the crowd. She accuses Johnson of being a wimp and a coward for refusing to speak to her on the phone when the story of their relationship broke years later. Another ex says he lacks moral courage.

It would take an extraordinary person to bounce back from this mutilation. We shouldn't be surprised if he tries. As Laura Kuenssberg once pointed out, this is a man who has made a career out of doing things people thought impossible. He is only 59 years old, a mere puppy compared to his populist brethren. There is still time for panicked conservatives to succumb. Next time, no one will be able to say, once again, that we were not warned.

By the way, in response to the question of whether Rachel Reeves would move her family to Downing Street if Labor won, she chose to discuss it with her children rather than announcing it to the media. Personal, political and chic.

The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson, C4, Wednesday, 9 p.m., all C4 catch-up episodes.