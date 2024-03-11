Biden criticizes Trump over Social Security and Medicare





Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to his supporters as he holds a campaign rally at the River Center Forum in Rome, Georgia, U.S., March 9, 2024.

Alyssa Pointer | Reuters

President Joe Biden on Monday quickly dismissed Donald Trump's suggestion in a CNBC interview that “there is a lot” to be done in terms of cutting government programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

“Not on my watch,” Biden said in a social media post on X in response to a video of Trump's comment released by his re-election campaign.

It's the latest rapid response from Biden and his campaign to something said by the former president, who as the presumptive Republican nominee is set to face Biden in November in a rematch of the 2020 elections.

The White House also released a statement calling the idea of ​​cutting Social Security and Medicaid “exactly backwards.”

CNBC's Joe Kernen asked Trump on “Squawk Box” Monday whether he had changed his “perspective on how to deal with entitlements: Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.”

Trump responded: “So, first of all, you can do a lot in terms of rights reductions, but also in terms of rights theft and mismanagement.”

“Very bad rights management. There are an awful lot of things, and a lot of things, that you can do,” Trump said.

Read more about CNBC's politics coverage

Trump took issue with Kernen's suggestion that there is at least a sense that there isn't much difference between how he views the idea of ​​cutting social spending and how Biden views it.

“I don’t necessarily agree with that statement,” Trump said.

“I know they're going to end up weakening Social Security because the country is weak,” he added, referring to the Biden administration.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates later issued a statement noting that Biden, in his State of the Union address to Congress last week, had warned that “Republican officials were considering reducing health insurance and social security.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol Chamber in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2024.

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

“On Thursday, this president made it clear: 'If anyone here tries to cut Social Security or Medicare or raise the retirement age, I will stop you…I will protect and strengthen security social security and I'll make the rich pay their fair share,'” Bates said.

The spokesperson added: “Cutting the Medicare and Social Security benefits that Americans have paid to earn their entire lives, only to make way for even more unaffordable tax cuts for the super rich, is exactly a go back. »

Kernen, in the interview with Trump, said entitlements such as Social Security and Medicare are “almost a third element of politics,” meaning elected officials avoid taking them away out of fear that voters will punish them on election day if they do so.

The host told Trump that “it seems like something has to be done” to reduce spending on these rights or the federal government's debt level would remain high.

The government is $34.46 trillion in debt, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

In fiscal year 2023, the federal government spent $6.13 trillion.

Social Security is, by far, the largest line item in federal spending, accounting for 22 percent of current government spending.

Health care spending, which includes the Medicare and Medicaid programs, is tied to defense as the second-largest budget item, accounting for 14 percent of federal spending.

More than 150 million people are covered by Medicare or Medicaid, according to the latest government figures, or about 45% of the U.S. population. Medicare primarily covers older Americans, while Medicaid primarily covers low-income Americans.

The Social Security Administration says that on average, nearly 68 million people receive monthly benefits, or about 20 percent of the U.S. population.

The vast majority of these Social Security beneficiaries are aged 62 and over.

Older Americans are more likely to vote in elections than other age groups, according to the US Census Bureau.

In the 2020 presidential election that saw Biden defeat Trump, “turnout was highest among 65- to 74-year-olds, at 76.0 percent” of registered voters in that age group, according to the desk.

Trump, however, had a 6 percentage point advantage over Biden among voters aged 50 to 64, and a 4 percentage point advantage over the Democrat among voters 65 and older.

