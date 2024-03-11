A storm in a teacup? Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to grimace after sipping beverage at the annual congress as his Communist Party tightens its grip on power.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was seen grimacing after sipping tea during the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC).

The leader of the Chinese Communist Party was pictured today sitting on one of the plush red chairs at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, before trying to enjoy his brew.

But after grabbing his cup from across his desk, he went to take a sip and was caught making an unexpected expression. Xi's face was scrunched up as if he had taken a sip without letting the drink cool.

The exact reason for this bizarre facial expression is unknown and none of his peers around him seemed to notice.

President Xi Jinping rises to applaud at the Great Hall of the People on Monday.

Dressed in a black suit and classic red tie, Xi was attending the closing session of the NPC – a week-long event also known as the Two Sessions.

China concluded its annual parliamentary meetings by passing a series of amendments that will further consolidate Xi's power and pledged to pass several new pieces of legislation aimed at protecting China's security interests.

China's parliament on Monday passed revisions to the State Council Organic Law, which include clauses that ensure the council will maintain the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of China – as well as safeguard the centralized leadership of the Communist Party-led Central Committee by Xi.

But Monday's agenda did not include the usual closing press conference by Premier Li Qiang, the party's number two.

The news conference has been held most years since 1988 and was the only time journalists could directly question a senior Chinese leader.

The decision to abandon him highlights Qiang's relatively low status.

In his brief closing speech, Zhao Leji, the legislature's top official, urged the people to unite more closely under the leadership of the Communist Party.

“Under the firm leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, we must adhere to Xi Jinping… as our guide and relentlessly advance modernization with Chinese characteristics,” he said. he declares.

“The party leaders who run the State Council used to have a much freer hand in setting economic policy,” said Neil Thomas, a researcher on Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

“Xi has been surprisingly successful in consolidating his personal hold on the party, which has allowed him to become the key decision-maker in all policy areas,” he added.

While the party strives to build a modern, wealthy economy, it leans heavily on a more overtly communist ideology.

Xi has strengthened the party's role in everything from culture and education to business management and economic planning.

"Greater centralization of power has arguably helped Xi improve the effectiveness of the central government," said Neil Thomas, a researcher on Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

“But the benefits could be outweighed by the costs of stifling policy debate, disincentivizing local innovation, and more sudden policy changes.”

China's parliament has also pledged to pass several security-related laws this year, continuing in previous years.

Developing “new quality productive forces” – a term coined by Xi last September – emerged as a slogan at this year’s congress.

The term suggests a focus on science and technology as China faces trade sanctions and restrictions on access to advanced computer chips and other areas that the United States and others countries consider to be risks to national security.

Leji said last Friday that Beijing would enact “an emergency management law and an energy law” while revising “the national defense education law and the cybersecurity law.”

The announcement comes after Beijing passed revisions to the State Secrets Protection Law last month, which expanded the scope of information considered “work secrets.”

Last year, China also revised the anti-espionage law, which gives Chinese authorities more power to punish what they consider threats to national security.