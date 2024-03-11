Donald Trump admits he is not a conservative





Former President Donald Trump admitted Monday that he is not a conservative, saying instead that he is a “man of common sense.”

“People say, 'You're conservative,' I'm not, you know what I am, I'm a man of common sense and a lot of conservative policies are common sense,” Trump said during his appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box. .

The former president then detailed some of the policies he would adopt if re-elected in 2024, saying, “we will not have open borders,” and criticized President Joe Biden's handling of the U.S. border. -Mexican.

The context:

Trump's remarks Monday came after Squawk Box hosts showed a clip of billionaire and Republican donor Ken Langone saying that if Trump wins in 2024, it will turn into four years of “revenge.”

In response, the former president said that while he was not a fan of Langone, he noted that “he was right in a sense.”

“People think there's going to be revenge and I say, 'no, revenge will be successful,'” Trump said. “We are going to transform our country, we are going to bring meaning and common sense.”

Former President Donald Trump is seen in Miami on March 9. Trump admitted Monday that he is not a conservative, instead saying he is a “man of common sense.” Former President Donald Trump is seen in Miami on March 9. Trump admitted Monday that he is not a conservative, instead saying he is a “man of common sense.” GIORGIO VIERA/AFP/Getty Images What we know:

Trump is Biden's presumptive Republican opponent in this year's election, following former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's decision last week to drop out of the race after Super Tuesday.

Last month, Trump gave a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and called himself a “proud political dissident.”

At a public event hosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity in December, Hannity pressed Trump to promise that he would never abuse his power in retaliation against anyone, as had been suggested previously, if he was re-elected. In response, Trump suggested he would only behave this way on the first day of his hypothetical second term.

“Except for the first day,” the former president said. “No, no, no, except for the first day. We close the border and we drill, drill, drill. After that, I'm not a dictator anymore.” His comment on drilling referred to his promise to expand oil drilling in the United States. He later said the comments were “a joke.” Trump also said, “I won't have time for revenge.”

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

Views :

In December, former Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who has criticized Trump, spoke with ABC News' This Week about the former president and the future of the Republican Party and said, “There's a lot to do to start. to rebuild the Republican Party, potentially to build a new conservative party. »

She added: “But in my opinion, that has to wait until after the 2024 election, because we need to focus on defeating Donald Trump.”

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan also previously spoke out about Trump and said he was not a “conservative” but rather “an authoritarian narcissist.”

In May 2023, NBC News reviewed many of Trump's speeches and found that he rarely used the term Republican.

“Fox News and [Senate GOP leader] Mitch McConnell and Republican donors essentially signed a pledge to stop Trump at any opportunity. So why should he praise the Republican Party?'” Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, told NBC News last year.

And after?

Biden and Trump take aim at each other as the presidential race heats up. Biden criticized Trump several times during his State of the Union (SOTU) address Thursday night.

“As president, my predecessor failed in the most fundamental presidential duty he owes to the American people: the duty of care,” Biden said of Trump.

Meanwhile, at a rally in Georgia on Saturday night, the former president called Biden's SOTU speech an “angry, dark, hate-filled rant.”

Update, 3/11/24, 9:56 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

Update, 3/11/24, 10:38 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

