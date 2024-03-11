Trump is closer than ever to a huge social payday for the truth





As long as two major civil judgments resist appeal, Donald Trump is poised to lose a lot of money. In January, the former president was ordered to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in a defamation suit. On February 16, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered him to pay $354 million for years of inflating his net worth and other acts of business fraud within the Trump Organization. The former president is still extremely rich in assets, but next year would be the perfect time for him to make some easy money.

This windfall could come from an unlikely place: Truth Social. In mid-February, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the media company's merger with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, a somewhat surprising move given the deal's checkered history until 'now.

The Washington Post reports that Trump would own 78 million shares of the new company, or between 58 and 69 percent of his total shares, with a net worth of nearly $4 billion. But that impressive figure comes with a big caveat: Trump would be unable to sell any shares within six months of the deals closing. By the time he can, their value may have plummeted, especially given the importance of Trump's presidential candidacy to Truth Social's net worth. (On March 22, Digital World will hold a shareholder vote on the merger to determine how to move forward.)

So far, the SPAC route has failed largely because of an investigation by the SEC into the accuracy of its investor disclosures. In case you forgot, since it peaked around 2021, the process involves a real company combined with a shell company to go public without the scrutiny of an IPO. In this case, the shell company is called Digital World Acquisition Corp. and the real one is Truth Socials' parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group. (Neither responded to requests for comment.) SPACs don't have a high success rate and tend to lose a lot of money for investors. The process has largely gone out of fashion, and new regulations aimed at protecting investors make SPACs even less attractive to companies trying to get rich quick.

The story of Truth Social followed a similar path to many of Trump's failed companies over the years: media attention and inflation of values ​​in the early days, followed by legal problems, allegations of shady financing and difficulties financial. Truth Social could yet challenge this model. But just like Trump's hopes of staying out of prison, his potential success likely depends on winning the presidency again.

Trump's SPAC deal had been stuck in limbo amid this overall downward trend. In 2022, under investigation by the SEC and unable to rally its shareholders, Digital World Acquisition Corp. missed its first deadline to go public, forcing it to return $1 billion in initial investments. (The SEC ultimately settled with the company for misleading investors, which would result in an $18 million fine if the merger went through.) In 2023, in a separate investigation, the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors charged three of Trump's partners with insider trading over the proposed merger. Truth Social's user numbers remain extremely disappointing, and financial statements show that its parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, is losing tens of millions in operating costs for every million it receives in advertising revenue. In an SEC filing in November, the company's accountants wrote that they had serious doubts about staying afloat. And as the September merger deadline approaches, there's no indication they've gotten any closer to SEC approval of their financial disclosure to investors, a necessary step any SPAC must accomplish.

But hints of a possible turnaround by Truth Social began during the Iowa caucuses in January. After Trump's victory in the first primary, shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. have surged more than 200%, suggesting that retail investors view the social network as a sort of meme stock or, perhaps, see real value in the company. After a SPAC merger is announced, virtually all of the stock typically moves into the hands of retail investors, says Michael Klausner, a Stanford law professor and SPAC skeptic. This was the case for Digital World Acquisition Corp. These people may think the merger has value, but I wouldn't accept their opinion. I have no reason to believe they know anything.

Even if the merger goes through, any rollback depends on what happens in November. If he were to lose the election, that would be really bad for Truth Social's value, says NYU law professor Michael Ohlrogge, another SPAC skeptic. After all, what value is there in a third-tier social media company chaired by a two-time presidential loser? But if he won, Truth Social's current value could indeed endure. Yes, it would take a divisive politician to win the Electoral College with four criminal cases threatening him, even though stranger things have happened, like Trump winning in the first place.

In late February, another complication arose when the two men who came up with the idea for Truth Social filed a lawsuit against Trump in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging that they were being deprived of the profits that were rightfully theirs from the 'business. Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, who both appeared on The Apprentice in 2004, introduced Truth Social to Trump in early 2021. They both reportedly ran the day-to-day operations of the Trump Media and Technology Group, which operates the site . Both left amid internal strife in 2022. They filed suit through United Atlantic Ventures, an entity they co-founded.

Under the original deal negotiated by Litinsky and Moss, Trump was entitled to 90 percent of the company, and Litinsky and Moss to 8.6 percent. (The rest went to a lawyer who negotiated the deal.) Their lawsuit alleges that Trump used what he called 11-hour corporate maneuvers, before the merger, to increase the number of shares authorized in the stock from 120 million to 1 billion and that he plans to give many of these additional shares to himself and/or his associates and children, ultimately reducing the amount Litinsky and Moss should receive to one percent.

According to the Washington Post, Digital World had raised the possibility of legal action by UAV in its filing with the SEC, noting that the case could have a negative impact on investor confidence and perception. of the market. It could also delay the key shareholder vote on March 22.

But on March 9, the threat of that lawsuit appeared to dissipate after the two sides reached a preliminary agreement during a hearing in Delaware Chancery Court. According to the New York Times, the deal would preserve the two founders' rights to a significant stake in Truth Social's parent company until a judge hears further arguments on the merits of their lawsuit. The presiding judge, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III, seemed unwilling to push back the March 22 vote date, saying no one is suggesting I should do anything to interfere with the closing, and later remarking that I'm pretty confident we can work. something comes out.

As with other Trump properties, it's difficult to parse what Truth Social is actually worth. Two years ago, Trump Media & Technology Group was on paper Trump's most valuable asset, with his shares in the company valued at $730 million; this value was crucial in Trump's return to the Forbes list of the 400 richest people on the planet. But Ohlrogge notes that SPACs often inflate values ​​to offset the high cost of such an IPO. There's a real concern here that Trump's media company is inflating its valuation, he says. Trump's accountant feels this way too. In his filing to the Federal Election Commission last year, Trump valued his holdings in Truth Social at between $5 million and $25 million, a far cry from the $1 billion he could hypothetically make from a merger.

The fact that Trump can still extract money from his lackluster social network helps answer a common question: Why isn't he going back to X? He was once very fond of the app formerly known as Twitter; anyone who has used Truth Social knows they basically ripped them off. And even though X has a growing number of flaws, its estimated monthly user audience is an order of magnitude larger than Truth Social's 500 million, compared to around 600,000.

There appear to be small reasons why Trump refuses to return. With X's reputation diminishing, Trump doesn't really need it anymore. The combative missives on Truth Social usually end up in the news. Constitutionally, he's not a guy who likes to crawl back; his party has accustomed him to being the one we crawl towards. It also appears that Trump has not resolved his two-year-old spat with X owner Elon Musk, in which he called Twitter worthless and mocked Musk's reliance on regarding federal support for Tesla and SpaceX. I could have told him to get on his knees and beg, and he would have done it, Trump wrote on Truth Social, describing a conversation in which he claimed Musk had asked for government support for a project.

But there is also a contractual reason for Trump's loyalty to Truth Social. An SEC filing from January says Trump is required to first post on Truth Social six hours before releasing that content elsewhere, a clause that will remain in effect in perpetuity as long as Truth Social is around. Although Trump is not known for honoring contracts, there is a compelling reason to do so here. Any value remaining in the app would plummet if it returned to X. The dream of getting even richer simply by publishing would end.

