Indonesia has F-16 EMLU capable of firing smart munitions





Esteemed Indonesian President Joko Widodo recently visited Iswajudi Madiun Air Base. His goal ? A thorough inspection of the Air Force defensive arsenal stationed on the base. Air Force photo President Widodo did not undertake this adventure alone. He was accompanied by a prestigious assembly including Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, TNI Commander General Agus Subianto, and KSAU TNI Marshal Fajar Prasetio. They had a clear collective agenda: a comprehensive review of the Indonesian Air Force's fighter jets. Among the impressive hardware examined by Widodo and his team were the F-16 C/D fighter, the F-16 AM/BM Fighting Falcon and the T-50i Golden Eagle. “Together with the Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief, we inspected our main fighter, the upgraded F-16, stationed at Iswahjudi Air Base,” » shared President Widodo. He further revealed that the aircraft parked at the main apron of Iswahjudi Air Base displayed an astonishing collection of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, as well as highly advanced avionics systems. EMLU version KSAU Marshal Fajar Prasetyo recently announced that several F-16 AM/BM aircraft have undergone upgrades, significantly improving their capabilities. “Although they are both F-16s, they offer distinct capabilities. The F-16 AM/BM, in particular, has seen significant improvements in its avionics and structural capabilities. » said KSAU. He called it the F-16 EMLU, with the initial plan “for 10 planes, but so far 7 have been updated”, Prasetyo explained. KSAU further added that these enhanced capabilities give the F-16 AM/BM fighter the ability to effectively participate in intelligent guided munitions combat and engage in beyond-visual-range warfare. The F-16 C/D fighter, meanwhile, maintains a more traditional approach, with future improvements also planned. “We are excited about these improvements, as they match our expectations for the Rafale aircraft expected to arrive in 2026.” » said KSAU. It is worth noting that Indonesia currently has 33 American-made F-16 fighter jets in its inventory. Photo credit: Lockheed Martin As reported on Indonesia.go.id, the F-16 joined the ranks of the Indonesian Air Force in 1988. However, the procurement of the F-16 Falcon has been inconsistent over the decades in the TNI- AU, resulting in a variety of A, B, C and D series. Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of all of these aircraft, classifies them as fourth generation jets. The F-16 should not be underestimated The F-16 should never be underestimated, despite its reputation as an older combat aircraft. The maiden flight of this aviation workhorse took place in 1974. As a result, the F-16 can boast a service history spanning half a century. It is remarkable that its appeal still persists today, despite continued technological advancements and the global paradigm shift in military strategy. The F-16 remains a key player in the international combat scene. Without a doubt, its enduring appeal is perfectly summed up in Simple Flying, which explains why the F-16 maintains an important position even after 50 years of service. Photo credit: Lockheed Martin The impressive combat performance of the F-16 cannot be overlooked. Its exceptional performance on the battlefield clearly demonstrates its effectiveness in war. From the Gulf War to recent skirmishes, the F-16 has consistently demonstrated its exceptional air-to-air combat capability and precision in strike missions. His excellent record in real-world battles continues to amplify his appeal and gain respect on the world stage. *** Follow us anywhere, anytime. BulgariaMilitary.com has a responsive design and you can open the page from any computer, mobile device or web browser. For more recent news, follow our Google News, Youtube, Reddit, LinkedIn, Twitter And Facebook pages. Our standards: Manifesto & ethical principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2024/03/11/indonesia-boasts-f-16-emlu-capable-of-firing-smart-munitions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos