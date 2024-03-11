



BEIJING President Xi Jinping played a more prominent role than ever at this year's two sessions, as executives and officials rallied behind China's leaders' latest modernization drive, which promises to transform the economy and make the country a technological superpower. As Parliament on March 11 passed revisions to a law that will place the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) above the government or the State Council, Mr. Xi was exalted at every moment, at every meeting and at each interview. The annual meetings of the legislature and the nation's highest advisory body, known as the Two Sessions, ended March 11 after eight days, the shortest duration outside of pandemic years. Xi was mentioned more times in this year's government work report delivered by the prime minister at the opening of the legislatures' meeting on March 5 than in any other year since he was chosen as secretary. general of the CCP in 2012. Premier Li Qiang, delivering his first work report this year after succeeding the late Li Keqiang, invoked Mr. Xi's name 16 times in less than an hour. In contrast, then-Prime Minister Wen Jiabao only mentioned him once in 2013, during Mr. Xi's first two sessions as the country's top leader. Over the past 11 years, Xi's name has appeared more and more frequently in the work report, the most important policy document setting out major economic and social development goals for the year. We owe our achievements in 2023 to General Secretary Xi Jinping, who is at the helm to chart the way, to the wise direction of Xi Jinping Thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, Li said in opening the annual session of the General Assembly. legislature, or National People's Congress, on March 5. Similarly, Xi was mentioned a record 15 times in a political resolution adopted at the end of the annual meeting of the top consultative body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on March 10. This figure compared to only twice in 2013. The growing focus on Mr. Xi and the leadership of the Communist Party becomes even more striking when compared to the diminishing authority of the State Council, especially after the surprise cancellation of the meeting session with the Prime Minister's press and the amendments to the law which now defines the relationship between the government and the party. The customary press conference, launched in 1988 and held annually since 1993, was traditionally the highlight of the annual parliamentary sessions for domestic and foreign audiences, as the Prime Minister responded directly to questions from the international media. But it was abruptly abandoned this year. It is likely that a press conference will still take place every five years to present the newly appointed government. In 2023, Mr. Li and his new team of vice prime ministers met with the press for nearly an hour and a half on the last day of the Two Sessions. On March 11, the organic law that empowers the State Council and prescribes its operational scope was also amended to submit the government to the Communist Party, obliging it to resolutely support the party leadership and implement its decisions. It had not been revised since its adoption in 1982, when China's leaders under Deng Xiaoping advocated the separation of party and government functions. There was no mention of the party in the original bill.

