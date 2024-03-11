Boris Johnson branded shaky, inconsistent and disjointed during key pandemic meetings

Boris Johnson's handling of key Covid meetings was fragmented, inconsistent and disjointed, an investigation has found.

Vaughan Gething, the Welsh health minister during the coronavirus pandemic, criticized the former prime minister's handling of briefings, during the UK Covid-19 inquiry hearing on Monday.

Mr Gething, who is now Economy Minister and candidate to be the next First Minister of Wales, said COBR cabinet briefings at which the Covid response was discussed were better managed by former British Health Minister Matt Hancock.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson testifies in London, during the Covid inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

He made the comments in a written statement to the inquiry, which was read by Tom Poole, the inquiry's lead lawyer.

Mr Poole said: When Matt Hancock chaired the COBR meetings there was administrative efficiency and it was regrettable that the same could not be said of the meetings chaired by Mr Johnson, which you describe as fragmented, incoherent and disjointed.

Mr. Gething told the hearing that who (the president) really matters.

The former health minister also said he was frustrated that documents for some meetings were being shared with the devolved administrations only 15 to 20 minutes before they started, meaning there was no time for preparing.

He also acknowledged that the Welsh Government was not as prepared for a pandemic as it thought before Covid-19.

The preparation we thought we had didn't hold up as well as we thought it would in those first few weeks, he said.

Hindsight is of course we weren't as prepared as we could have been, but we also weren't as prepared as we thought we were.

And I think it's not just in Wales, but across the whole of the UK.

At previous hearings of the inquiry it was heard that the Welsh Government discovered it would be responsible for its own response to the pandemic just days before the first lockdown.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock leaves Dorland House in London after giving evidence to the UK's Covid-19 inquiry in December (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Gething also argued that if the Welsh Government had known, it would have started planning sooner.

He said: During the month of March, even one or two extra days would have made a difference in your preparation.

The hearing also heard that Mr Gething made a mistake at the first Welsh Government cabinet meeting at which Covid was discussed.

Unpublished minutes of a cabinet meeting show Mr Gething saying there had been no imported cases of Covid in the UK on February 25, 2020.

He admitted it was an error in the investigation, saying there had already been cases in the UK at that time and what he meant was that there were no cases in Wales.

He said: I clearly made a mistake, Master, because in fact there had already been many imported cases.

The investigation opened with questions relating to Mr Gethings' WhatsApp messages from the pandemic period, which were entirely deleted.

He described their removal as a real embarrassment and insisted they had been lost during a security rebuild and that he had spoken repeatedly with the Senedd IT team to try to get them back .

Members of the Covid-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru spoke outside the hearing.

They criticized Mr Gething saying: Matt Hancock looks like a genius at strategic pandemic planning.

Anna-Louise Marsh-Rees, who leads the group, said: “We must all remember that we are here today because thousands of people have died in Wales because of these decisions.

Today his answers were a salad of words and waffles.

In my opinion he was not qualified to be Health Minister for Wales.

He was supposed to be responsible for protecting our loved ones and he just didn't do it and my dad didn't stand a chance with all of our other loved ones.

What bothers me most is that no error was recognized.

His arrogance, the one we know best, is simply astonishing.